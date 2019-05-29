Euro-zone inflation preview: Core CPI is the key ahead of the ECB – Three scenarios for EUR/USD

- Euro-zone inflation has probably cooled down in May.
- The data sets the stage for the critical ECB decision two days later.
- EUR/USD has room to fall with inflation and core CPI is the key.
When even the Germans are unfazed by a jump in inflation, EUR/USD also ignores the numbers and returns to its daily grind. That was the case in late April, when the euro-zone consumer price index (CPI) accelerated from 1.4% to 1.7% year over year and core inflation leaped from 0.8% to 1.2%, later updated to 1.3% in the final read.
The moon has an influence on the euro – at least when it comes to inflation numbers in the spring. The lunar cycle determines the date on which Easter falls and the annual changes cause distortions in the data in March and also April. Europeans purchases' of holidays and other products depend on the timing of the holidays and that explains both March's dismal data and April's robust numbers.
The first release for May is already a cleaner read with inflation probably decelerating. The question is: by how much? While the European Central Bank solely targets headline CPI, the focus in recent years has been on core inflation. A previous case when prices had accelerated and even hit the Frankfurt-based institution's 2% was attributed to a leap in oil prices – the ECB was right not to celebrate and CPI eventually dropped alongside energy prices.
Instead, the focus is on Core CPI which excludes volatile energy prices. Underlying inflation has been battling 1% for quite a few years. The ECB's gargantuan efforts – via negative rates and a vast bond-buying scheme – have lifted it from the abyss of 0.6%, but it has not been able to reach 2%, nor "a bit below" – the bank's mandate.
ECB President Mario Draghi and his colleagues will be watching the data quite closely ahead of their June 6th meeting – just two days after the release. They are on course to present a new funding scheme for banks called TLTRO, but a change in their guidance on interest rates may also change – significantly depending on the fresh data.
Three scenarios for Core CPI, EUR/USD, and the ECB
1) Around 1%: Core CPI was moving around 1% in the past year – and that is what markets are probably expecting. Such an outcome would probably leave EUR/USD unchanged, maintaining the gradual downtrend.
2( Fallback: A more sudden deceleration to 0.9% or 0.8% may already depress the euro and reshape expectations toward the ECB decision two days afterward. Investors may speculate on another pushback in its intentions to raise rates – currently set for early next year.
3) Upside surprise: A surprising resilience of inflation with .2% or even 1.3% could catapult the common currency higher – investors may speculate that Draghi could convey a positive message for a change.
Conclusion
Recent euro-zone inflation has been skewed due to the timing of the Easter holiday and May's numbers represent a return to normality. The reaction in EUR/USD rests on core CPI and expectations are roughly at 1%. Any deviation may have an outsized impact due to the timing – two days before the ECB decision.
Euro-zone preliminary inflation figures for May 2019 are published on Tuesday, June 4th, at 9:00 GMT.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low
The dollar enjoys a stronger demand post-Wall Street's opening, as the run toward safety persists, trading at fresh daily lows close to the multi-year one set this May at 1.1106.
GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.
USD/JPY stays in range below 109.50, fails to capitalize on USD strength
The USD/JPY pair failed to take advantage of the broad USD strength in the first half of the day on Wednesday as the dismal market mood allowed the JPY to stay strong against its major rivals.
It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency
We don’t know how to judge the inverted yield curve at the 3-month/10-year. Bloomberg reports “the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries -- often watched as an early signal of pending recession -- fell to a 2007 low of minus 13 basis points Wednesday.”
Gold clings to daily recovery gains above $1280
After losing $5 on Tuesday, the troy ounce of the precious metal gained value today with the sour market sentiment ramping up the demand for traditional safe-havens. At the moment, the XAU/USD pair is up 0.4%, or $5.3, on the day at $1284.70.