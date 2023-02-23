Introduction
VolatilityMarkets suggests top quant trade ideas to take advantage of trending markets.
Market summary
EURUSD last price was € 1.06125 . In the short term Euro has been negatively accelerating higher. In the long term Euro has been accelerating lower. Over the past 20 days, the EURUSD price increased 9 days and decreased 11 days. For every up day, there were 1.22 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.1527% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.2881% Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -1.79% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.0895% percent. With the long term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a short trade idea with an overnight time horizon.
The trade idea
Sell € 855,980 EUR , or 8.56 lots of Euro.
Take profit
At € 1.0591 level with 25.0% odds for a € 1,698 EUR gain.
Stop out
At € 1.0625 with 49.8% odds for a € 1,000 EUR loss through O/N time horizon.
Intraday predictions
EUR/USD trend analysis
EURUSD last price was € 1.06125 . The long term trend accelerating lower is stronger than the short term trend negatively accelerating higher. This trade goes short when the price was moving lower and accelerating over the past 20 days.
EUR/USD value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the EURUSD price increased 9 days and decreased 11 days. For every up day, there were 1.22 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.1527% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.2881% Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -1.79% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.0895% percent.
EUR/USD Worst/Best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for EURUSD, is € 1.05766 , and the best case scenario overnight is € 1.06484 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that € 1.0625 could trade and that € 1.0591 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Expected range
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for EURUSD, is € 1.05766 , and the best case scenario overnight is € 1.06484 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade.
We are 50% confident that € 1.0625 could trade and that € 1.0591 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Probability vs payout chart
This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.
Key takeaways
-
Price today € 1.06125.
-
Over the past 20 days, the EURUSD price increased 9 days and decreased 11 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 1.22 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.1527%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.2881%.
-
Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -1.79% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.0895% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: 0.0658 pips per day lower.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by 7.1 pips.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by 0.0669 %.
-
Over the last session, the price decelerated by -38.92 pips.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses 0.6800 as risk-aversion leads the way
AUD/USD trades near an intraday low of 0.6780 as the dismal market mood undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency. A sharp decline in US indexes hints at continued risk-off moves in Asia.
EUR/USD settles below 1.0600 ahead of critical US data
The US Dollar kept advancing on Thursday, pushing EUR/USD to a fresh February low of 1.0576. American GDP suffered a downward revision, while inflation keeps pushing higher, spurring risk aversion. US PCE Price Index coming up next.
Gold: XAU/USD keeps marching toward $1,800 Premium
Spot gold remains on the back foot, with XAU/USD bottoming this Thursday at $1,817.42 a troy ounce. The US Dollar maintained its momentum throughout the day, pausing temporarily during European trading hours but resuming its advance after the US opening.
Shiba Inu: This bullish setup suggests a 30% rally on the cards
Shiba Inu price noted a decent recovery at the beginning of the year. The meme token has since observed a pullback in value, which gave SHIB traders the impression that a downtrend might be on the way. However, the current conditions of the market actually indicate a rather opposite price momentum.
US Core PCE Inflation Preview: US Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons to expect a slide Premium
It ain't over until the Federal Reserve (Fed) gets its favorite inflation figure – and any 0.1% can make a difference. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (Core PCE) report is published after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) one, this month on Friday, February 24 at 13:30 GMT. Nevertheless, PCE is what the world's most powerful central bank targets – especially the core figure.