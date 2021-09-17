In today's stream, Coach Dale mentioned that $EURUSD low is due next week. Coach wrapped up the week's action and shared his plan for EURUSD for next week. He is expecting a Euro low DXY high
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured after US data misses estimates
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, paring its recovery from earlier in the day as the safe-haven dollar is bid. US Consumer Sentiment missed estimates with 72 points in September. The financial woes of China's Evergrande are weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD trades under 1.38 amid on UK data, dollar strength
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading under 1.38 after UK Retail Sales figures disappointed with -0.9% in August, worse than expected. Brexit uncertainty and dollar demand weighed on the pair earlier.
XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, drops closer to $1,750 level
Gold struggled to preserve its intraday gains and dropped to the lower end of the daily trading range during the early North American session.
Experts say Ripple will win SEC lawsuit, which might propel XRP to new all-time highs
The latest development in the ongoing SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit is that documents are classified as privileged and blocked for public viewing. Though institutional investors are yet to take big bets on the altcoin in 2021, retail investors are actively trading in XRP.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs
Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.