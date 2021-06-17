The Euro extends sharp post-Fed fall on Thursday and fell to two-month low, additionally pressured by downbeat US weekly jobless claims data, after being deflated by hawkish Fed.
Massive Wednesday bearish daily candle (down 1.1% for the day, the biggest daily fall since 19 March 2020) weighs heavily, while today’s fresh bearish acceleration generated strong negative signal on break of 200DMA (1.1992) after Wednesday’s action registered close below psychological 1.20 support.
Bears also emerged from thick daily cloud (base lays at 1.1942) and pressure pivotal Fibo support at 1.1918 (61.8% of 1.1704/1.2266), close below which would further weaken the structure and add to negative near-term outlook.
Bearish daily techs maintain pressure with corrective action on oversold conditions to be anticipated.
Upticks should be ideally capped by broken 200DMA / 1.20 level and expected to provide better levels to re-enter bearish market.
Res: 1.1942; 1.1992; 1.2000; 1.2038
Sup: 1.1918; 1.1866; 1.1836; 1.1735
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD collapses below 1.1950 on Fed-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD extended its falls below 1.1950, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will come sooner. Jobless claims missed estimates with 412K.
GBP/USD extends falls to 1.3950 in the Fed aftermath
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, the lowest since early May. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
This DeFi coin went from $65 to $0 in just a few hours
The fallout of TITAN token tracks back to Iron Finance and its multi-chain, partially collateralized stablecoin – IRON. While the mishap cost investors millions of dollars, the team has yet to comment on what transpired.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.