EURJPY has been in quiet trading mode over the past couple of days, being constrained within the 144.00-144.88 zone. The pair lost momentum after its impressive rebound stuck around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 148.38-137.37 downleg last week.
Overbought conditions have yet to be confirmed. Although the Stochastic oscillator looks for a downside reversal after peaking above 80, the rising RSI has yet to reach its 70 overbought level. Meanwhile, the MACD continues to strengthen within the positive area, reflecting improving market sentiment.
Yet, for the recovery to continue, the bulls will need to pierce through the 144.88 wall and enter the broken bullish channel above 145.35. If that turns out to be the case, the pair would next target the channel’s upper boundary seen around 148.40 and near October’s top. Breaking that ceiling, the spotlight will immediately fall on the 150.00 psychological level, where the pair peaked in 2014.
Alternatively, a close below 144.00 could activate fresh selling pressures, bringing the 50% Fibonacci mark of 142.88 under the spotlight. Failure to hold here could squeeze the price straight to the crucial support trendline, which has been holding up the market for more than a year now. Notably, the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 38.2% Fibonacci of 141.58 are also in the neighborhood. Hence, a decisive step lower is expected to press the price aggressively towards the 23.6% Fibonacci of 139.97.
In brief, EURJPY is trading neutral at the moment, with investors likely waiting for a clear break above the 144.88-145.35 region or below 144.00 to direct the market accordingly.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD storms through key 1.2450 resistance to regain 1.2500
GBP/USD is extending the bounce above 1.2500, having finally taken out the critical 1.2450 resistance in the European session. The US Dollar resumes its downside amid a cautious market mood. The move in Cable appears to be chart-driven. BoE-speak and US data eyed.
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains around 1.0900 as US Dollar struggles
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.0900, as the Euro bulls manage to regain control early Tuesday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand amid a mixed market mood and sluggish US Treasury bond yields. Mid-tier US data, Fedspeak eyed.
Gold pullback targets $1,968 amid US Dollar rebound, sluggish yields
Gold price (XAU/USD) prints mild losses around $1,980 as it consolidates the week-start losses heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the precious metal bears the burden of the US Dollar rebound.
Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
Can US inflation turn around?
Stocks mostly rallied to start the week, but Tech stocks came under renewed pressure. The broad market was flat as a result and the New York trading session confirming the validity of the price leap seen in Asia.