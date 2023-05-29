Key highlights
- EUR/USD extended its decline below the 1.0780 support.
- A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.0765 on the 4-hour chart.
EUR/USD technical analysis
Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled below the 1.0780 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).
The decline gained pace below the 1.0750 level and the pair traded close to 1.0700. If the bears remain in action, there is a risk of a move toward the 1.0660 level. The next major support is near the 1.0625 level.
If there is a downside break below the 1.0625 support, the pair could decline toward the 1.0550 support level. The next major support sits near the 1.0500 level.
On the upside, the pair might face resistance near the 1.0750 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.0765 on the same chart. The next major resistance is near 1.0780, above which the pair could rise toward the 1.0820 level.
AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.6550 amid light trading
AUD/USD is consolidating the bounce below 0.6550, justifying the market’s cautious optimism amid holidays on both sides of the Atlantic on Monday. The hopes of avoiding the catastrophic US default underpinned the risk currency, the Aussie Dollar.
EUR/USD advances toward 1.0750 amid US debt deal optimism
EUR/USD is picking up fresh bids toward 1.0750 in the Asian session, as markets cheer that the proposal of raising the $31.4 trillion US borrowing limit has been approved for two years. However, concerns over its passage in Congress and holiday-thinned light trading could restrict bulls.
Gold: No relief for buyers despite the US debt deal Premium
Gold price is resuming its downtrend after a brief pullback seen on Friday, kicking off the week on the wrong footing. The United States Dollar (USD) is retreating from two-month tops along with the US Treasury bond yields, as investors cheer the US debt deal reached on Sunday.
Bitcoin sees capital inflow as Biden, McCarthy agree to raise US debt ceiling
Bitcoin (BTC) price is up 2%, with the rest of the crypto market flashing green in what can easily be assumed to be a weekend rally. However, the capital inflow comes after US President Joe Biden and Republican Kevin McCarthy reached the "agreement in principle" to raise the federal government's multi-trillion dollar debt ceiling.
Yes agreement in principle
And the great relief of the US Debt Ceiling resolution is at hand. Much as most had expected, an eventual agreement at the last moment. Though this writer had doubts. Those doubts look to be solved as both Biden and McCarthy express very positive sentiments about the likelihood of their agreement.