EUR/USD: Triangle is completed, we are waiting for a drop in impulse

EURUSD continues to form the correction wave IV inside the large-scale impulse. Cycle correction IV, most likely, takes the form of a primary double zigzag.
The actionary leg is completed. A bearish corrective intervening wave, may be in the development stage now. It is also similar to the standard zigzag (A)-(B)-(C). The triangular intermediate correction (B) has recently come to an end, and now the price may be in the last impulse wave (C).
It is assumed that the price may fall to 1.016. At that level, impulse (C) will be at 161.8% of first impulse (A).
An alternative scenario suggests that the intermediate correction (B) not a triangle, but a double zigzag. Its end is possible at the previous maximum of 1.103, at which we saw the end of the first actionary wave.
Only after reaching the maximum, the market will turn and decline. Alternatively, it is also assumed that the primary intervening wave can take a horizontal structure, and then it will not be a zigzag, but, let's say, a double three.
While we are watching which of the scenarios the currency will move.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
