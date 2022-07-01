Once again the pair confirmed the expectations and after a daily drop below 1,04 on Thursday it reacted strongly with gains of around 100 basis points approaching 1,05 again.
It seems that " buy on dips " strategies, turned out to be one of the most appropriate as we noted in yesterday's report.
The key macroeconomic picture is unchanged. The US core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index came in as expected, falling slightly to 4.7 from 4.9 in the previous month, with no surprises. But it is a small indication that the latest interest rate hikes by Fed may have the first positive impact in terms of containing inflation.
Markets now seem to have '' digested '' that the Fed-ECB gap will remain as the ECB appears to be reacting very cosernative to the prospect of a rate hike, even as euro zone inflation stabilizes above 8%.
The pair is looking to find direction and through the technical picture of the charts, but from which we have mixed conclusions.
For this reason and in view of the absence of important events throughout the day we will prefer to maintain neutral view by repeating yesterday's idea for '' buying in dips " strategies for the Euro.
The view that the critical 1,0350-70 support level is now likely to be broken remains.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0470 after mixed EU inflation data
EUR/USD edged higher toward 1.0470 with the initial reaction to the eurozone inflation report. On a yearly basis, the HICP jumped to 8.6% in June from 8.1% but the Core HICP edged lower to 3.7% from 3.8% in the same period. Investors now await US Manufacturing PMI data.
GBP/USD: Bears attack 1.2100 with eyes on yearly low, UK/US PMI
GBP/USD is nearing 1.2100, returning to bear’s radar, after a one-day absence. Brexit, politics and economic pessimism weigh on the pound in early Europe. Doubts over ‘partygate’ investigation take rounds, Irish deputy PM accuses No10 over NIP. UK/US PMIs eyed.
Gold bears eye $1,787 as recession fears amplify ahead of US ISM PMI
Gold Price stands on slippery grounds as it slides to the lowest levels since early May, around $1,797 by the press time of early Friday morning in Europe. The yellow metal drops for the fifth consecutive day amid fears of escalating inflation and economic slowdown.
Three on-chain metrics show demand for Polygon’s MATIC continues to rise despite price slump
Polygon's MATIC token has outperformed most crypto-assets during this recent market downturn. Bottoming at $0.32 on June 18th, it has managed to increase 60% of its value to $0.50.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!