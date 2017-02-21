EUR/USD Testing Fibonacci Support Levels of Wave X
EUR/USD
4 hour
The EUR/USD is at the 100% Fibonacci level of wave X (blue) which could be a bouncing zone if price is building a complex WXY correction within a larger wave 2 (puple). A break below the 138.2% Fib level invalidates wave X (blue). The Fibonacci levels of wave 2 (purple) could also act as reversal spot and remains valid unless price breaks above the 100% level of wave 2 vs 1 (purple).
1 hour
The EUR/USD could be complete a bearish ABC (green) within wave X (blue). A break above the resistance trend line (red) confirms a larger wave 2 (purple) correction whereas a break below the channel (green) could price test the lower Fib levels.
GBP/USD
4 hour
The GBP/USD finally seems to be breaking the contracting triangle chart pattern. A 4 hour candle is breaking above the resistance trend line (dotted red) which indicates that the triangle was a bearish correction. Price could potentially retest the larger resistance trend line (brown) as part of wave C (blue).
1 hour
The GBP/USD failed to break above the 1.25 psychological round level, which could cause a retracement for wave 2 (purple). A bullish continuation above 1.2525 could see price pick up more momentum towards the Fibonacci targets of wave C (orange).
USD/JPY
4 hour
The USD/JPY is most likely building a wave 1-2 (blue) structure unless break below the 100% level of wave 2 vs 1. A breakout above resistance (red) and the round 115 psychological level could confirm and start wave 3 (blue). Wave 2 (blue) could expand potentially into a larger correction as well (see 1 hour chart) but should typically last between 100% and 161.8% of wave 1 (see bottom scale).
1 hour
The USD/JPY could be completing a bearish ABC (brown) zigzag within wave 2 (blue). A break above the red line invalidates wave B (brown). There could be another ABC zigzag (orange) within wave that wave B (brown).
Trading with currencies and CFDs is speculative in nature and could involve the risk of loss. Such trading is not suitable for all investors. Before using the services of Admiral Markets AS please acknowledge the risks associated with trading, terms and conditions of the services and consult and expert if necessary.