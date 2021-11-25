EUR/USD technical analysis summary
Buy Stop։ Above 1.1228.
Stop Loss։ Below 1.1201.
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
EUR/USD chart analysis
The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is attempting to rebound toward the 200-period moving average MA(200) after breaching above the resistance line. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1228. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 1.1201. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of forex – EUR/USD
German GDP for the third quarter was downgraded. Will the EURUSD price resume retreating?
German GDP was downgraded for the third quarter. The Destatis federal statistical office reported Germany’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.7% in the third quarter of 2021 over the second quarter, after estimating in preliminary report German economy expanded 1.8% in Q3. This is bearish for EURUSD. However current technical setup is bullish for the EURUSD pair.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind above 1.1200 in quiet day
EUR/USD is clinging to modest recovery gains above 1.1200 on Thursday as trading conditions thin out due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Earlier in the day, the European Central Bank's (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Account offered no fresh insights into the ECB's policy outlook.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum, retreats below 1.3330
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure during the European trading hours and erased the daily recovery gains to turn flat on the day below 1.3330. BoE Governor Bailey is scheduled to deliver a speech later in the day.
Gold: $1,800 likely to cap XAU/USD’s road to recovery
The precious metal is in the green zone for the first time this week, attempting to recover a part of Wednesday’s sell-off to three-week lows of $1,779. Thanksgiving Holiday in the US offers little motivation to the dollar bulls.
Money flows back into cryptos
BTC price sees an uptick forming a bullish breakout towards $65,087. ETH price sees bulls preparing breakout towards $4,646. XRP price is stuck in a bearish triangle, but bulls are stepping up their game.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.