EUR/USD technical analysis summary

Sell Stop: Below 1.1684.

Stop Loss: Above 1.1724.

Indicator Signal
RSI    Neutral
MACD    Sell
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Sell
Fractals    Neutral
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

EUR/USD chart analysis

EURUSD

EUR/USD technical analysis

The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is retracing down following a rebound from three-day low under the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1684. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1724. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high, following Parabolic signals . Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

Fundamental analysis of forex - EUR/USD

Euro zone money supply continued to rise in August. Will the EURUSD price continue retreating? Euro zone money supply continued to rise in August. The European Central Bank reported euro zone money supply M3 rose 7.9% over year in August after 7.6% increase in July, when a 7.8% growth was expected. This is bearish for EURUSD.

This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.

How do emotions affect trade?
