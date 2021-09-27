EUR/USD technical analysis summary
Sell Stop: Below 1.1684.
Stop Loss: Above 1.1724.
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
EUR/USD chart analysis
EUR/USD technical analysis
The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is retracing down following a rebound from three-day low under the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1684. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1724. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high, following Parabolic signals . Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of forex - EUR/USD
Euro zone money supply continued to rise in August. Will the EURUSD price continue retreating? Euro zone money supply continued to rise in August. The European Central Bank reported euro zone money supply M3 rose 7.9% over year in August after 7.6% increase in July, when a 7.8% growth was expected. This is bearish for EURUSD.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 on yield-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD is pressured under 1.17 as the dollar benefits from higher US Treasury yields. US Durable Goods Orders beat estimates with 1.8%. The center-left SPD came on top in the German elections.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37. dismissing UK petrol crisis
GBP/USD is trading at around 1.37, as sterling shrugs off the drying up of some petrol stations due to Brexit-related lorry driver shortages.
XAU/USD flat lined above $1,750 level, bearish bias remains
Gold gained some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week, albeit lacked any follow-through and met with some fresh supply near the $1,760 region.
Dogecoin network update to boost mainstream adoption, trigger next DOGE rally
The Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s utility is rising with news of AMC’s adoption of DOGE as a payment method. Traders are now anticipating a reduction in transaction fees and a recovery in DOGE.
Apple: Is the new iPhone 13 a reason to buy?
Apple stock barely registers any change on Friday. AAPL closes at $146.92 for a tiny gain. Stocks are struggling for upside momentum from the latest dip.