Key Highlights
- EUR/USD started a major decline after it broke the 1.2000 support.
- It traded below major supports near 1.2050 and 1.1950 on the 4-hours chart.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Euro made a few attempts to gain strength above 1.2100 against the US Dollar, but it failed. As a result, EUR/USD started a major decline and it broke the key 1.2000 support to enter a bearish zone.
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair gained bearish momentum after it settled below the 1.2000 support. The pair even closed below the 1.1950 support, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
The bears gained strength and there was a break towards 1.1840. If there are more downsides, the pair could revisit the 1.1800 support. The next major support is near the 1.1765 level.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the 1.1925 level. The first major resistance is near the 1.1950 level, above which the pair could aim a test of 1.2000 in the near term.
Titan FX is registered and regulated in New Zealand under FSP388647. Our global headquarters and operational hub is located in Auckland, New Zealand.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback prints falling wedge below 1.1900
EUR/USD bounces off early April lows, refreshes intraday high of late. The currency major portrays a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, near the lowest levels since April 08. Previous support line, 200-HMA adds to the upside filters.
GBP/USD defends 1.3800 as covid, Brexit woes battle pre-BOE caution
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3800, following the heaviest weekly fall since September 2020, amid a quiet Asian session on Monday. Brexit drama continues, Delta variant weighs on UK’s economic optimism but Fitch revised up BOE outlook.
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback prints falling wedge below 1.1900
EUR/USD bounces off early April lows, refreshes intraday high of late. The currency major portrays a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, near the lowest levels since April 08. Previous support line, 200-HMA adds to the upside filters.
Shiba Inu price stagnant unless it breaks this crucial resistance barrier
Shiba Inu price continues consolidating within a descending parallel channel. The mem-coin is currently stuck within two critical price points. A candlestick close outside of the $0.0000086-$0.000005 range will determine where SHIB is heading next.
Did markets overreact to the Fed, and how to trade the BOE meeting
Financial markets had an abrupt re-set last week after the US Federal Reserve dramatically recalibrated their interest rate expectations and pushed up both growth and inflation expectations. The result was a selloff in global stock markets.