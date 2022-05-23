Key Highlights

EUR/USD started an upside correction above 1.0500.

It broke a key bearish trend line with resistance near 1.0490 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair formed a base above 1.0350 and recovered higher. There was a clear move above a key bearish trend line with resistance near 1.0490. The pair surpassed the 1.0520 resistance zone and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

It even climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the 1.0641 swing high to 1.0349 low. On the upside, the pair is now facing resistance near the 1.0650 level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The next major resistance is near the 1.0720. A clear move above the 1.0720 level might push the pair towards the key 1.0800 resistance zone.

If not, there is a risk of another decline below the 1.0500 level. The next key support is near 1.0450. A clear move below the 1.0450 level could stage a strong decline in the near term.