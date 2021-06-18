Resistance/support analysis

The resistances are 1.198 and 1.209.

The supports are 1.178 and 1.170.

Moving average analysis

On the daily chart, both the EMA20/SMA50 are above the SMA200, showing bullish signal.

On the 4-hour chart, both the EMA20/SMA50 crossed the SMA200 and went down, showing bearish trend. In the mid-term, the bears is dominating this chart.

On the 1-hour chart, both the EMA20/SMA50 make a significant distance from the SMA200.

RSI analysis

On the daily chart, the RSI indicator shows a bearish signal which stops at 38.46. This means EUR/USD is on the bearish side.