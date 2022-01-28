Market movers today
Q4 21 GDP figures are released for a range of euro area countries. While Germany's GDP likely declined amid continuing manufacturing bottlenecks and increased consumer caution, Spain and France might have edged out a plus. EU Commission's economic sentiment for January is also released.
In the US, personal consumption data will give more insights about how consumers reacted to the new COVID-19 wave and rising prices in December, after the weak retail sales figures. PCE inflation data for December is also due.
We expect Swedish GDP to have expanded by 0.9% q/q in Q4 21, while NIER's economic survey will likely show easing confidence in January. In Norway, unemployment and retail sales figures are on the agenda.
The 60 second overview
Central banks in focus: Markets continued to digest Wednesday's hawkish FOMC message, with five 25bp hikes now almost fully priced in for this year. US dollar continued to appreciate, with EUR/USD breaking below 1.12 and reaching lowest levels since spring 2020. Market sentiment has remained relatively calm despite the looming monetary tightening, with equities ending the day somewhat lower, but commodities holding on to their early 2022 gains. US Q4 GDP also surprised to the upside, with annualized q/q growth rate picking up 6.9%. While the rise was partially driven by inventory building, private consumption remains strong, supporting the case for tighter monetary policy. While we do not look for new signals from the ECB next week, Fed's more hawkish line makes the meeting more interesting from market perspective given the elevated inflation pressures and increasing divergence between the two central banks. Read more in our ECB Preview - Inflation uncertainty and data dependency, 28 January.
Russia-Ukraine standoff: Yesterday there was a relief rally in RUB as Russia did not rule out further talks with the US over its security demands despite the US written response falling short of Russian demands. The Russian officials indicated that the US and Russia are looking into a new meeting between the two countries foreign ministers next week. If such a meeting will indeed be setup, it will be hard to imagine a Russian move into Ukraine near-term. There were also some media stories that China had urged Russia not to escalate military tensions when the winter Olympics takes place from next Friday until 20 February. This was rebuked by China but given that China is increasingly the most important Russian allied, the two sides may well be in contact over the situation. This would point to diplomatic dialogue being tried out over the next month. We continue to see it as a close call whether Russia will move in military in Ukraine or a diplomatic solution is found. RUB has rallied some 4% and Russian equities have risen over 10% since yesterday.
Commodities: While worries around possible sanctions affecting Russian supply have likely supported crude oil price recently, brent has remained around USD90/bbl this week despite the relief rally in RUB markets and hawkish FOMC. Similarly, while easing from China provides some support, industrial metal prices have held on to their early 2022 gains. We continue to see this as a challenging environment for the Fed, and we eventually expect broad commodity prices to moderate amid Fed tightening and broad USD appreciation.
Equities: US markets closed somewhat lower on Thursday in volatile trading, as investors digested the FOMC meeting. Interestingly, defensives - and not value - was the clear winner, although investors squeezed in a fifth rate hike into the market pricing. Consumer discretionary and bond proxy real estate led the market lower, while utilities and energy ranked among the outperformers. Dow closed unchanged, S&P 500 -0.5%, Nasdaq -1.4% and Russell 2000 in huge underperformance, down -2.3%. VIX moved somewhat lower for the first time since the selloff. Asian markets are rebounding this morning after the sharp selloff yesterday. US futures are also higher.
FI: A strong sell-off from the get go driven by the one-sided hawkish Fed comments on Wednesday night lead to Bunds peaking 5bp higher. After the initial reaction the move gradually faded during the trading session, with Bunds ending the day less than 2bp higher. The BTPs-Bund spread tightened markedly 6bp to 134bp amid still no outcome on the Italian presidential election. The curve flattened markedly, with both the short end higher and the long end lower in yields, in a classical response to the Fed communication.
FX: One can look at this week's price action as a regime shift having taken place in spot EUR/USD: Market confidence has strongly increased in favour of a stronger USD. We continue to forecast 1.08. In RUB, risks appear to have been overdone in the short term: RUB has rallied some 4% and Russian equities have risen over 10% since yesterday.
Credit: Heavy trading in credit where particularly CDS indices were in bad shape, with iTraxx Xover widening 8.4bp, thus closing in 280bp and Main 1.9bp, closing in 58. HY bonds widened 3.5bp and IG 0.5bp.
Nordic macro
Sweden: Statistics Sweden (SCB) releases the Q4 GDP indicator 08.00 CET. Market consensus is for a 1.0 % qoq increase, a tenth above our own forecast. In addition, SCB also releases December LFS, retail sales and household lending, however, all these are of less importance given the GDP outcome. More interesting is the January NIER (KI) survey, which showed declining confidence in all sectors except manufacturing in December. The previous survey also showed very high selling price expectations in retail trade and manufacturing while it was substantially more modest in private services.
Riksbank buys linkers, SEK 0.5 bn each of IL3109 and IL3114.
Norway: In Norway, layoffs have stopped rising since the government introduced support for wages at COVID-stricken businesses before Christmas. We therefore expect seasonally adjusted registered unemployment to be unchanged at 2.3% in January, and the unadjusted rate to rise to 2.6%.
There have been some big swings in retail sales in recent months, but levels are still around 7% above pre-COVID levels. We therefore expect them to come down at some point as the economy reopens again and consumption shifts more towards services, but uncertainty is high in the coming months.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1150 ahead of German GDP, US inflation
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, attempting a bounce from 119-months lows of 1.1132. The US dollar eases from multi-month highs amid a return of risk appetite and firmer Treasury yields. US advance Q4 GDP beat estimates with 6.9% YoY. German Prelim GDP and US PCE inflation awaited.
GBP/USD regains 1.3400 on Brexit optimism, US PCE eyed
GBP/USD is extending its rebound from five-week lows above 1.3400 amid an upbeat mood. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss eyes significant progress in Brexit talks by February. Report over UK PM Johnson’s future leadership deferred. US PCE inflation in focus.
Gold faces a wall of resistances above $1,800 ahead of US inflation Premium
Gold bulls seem to come up for the last dance ahead of the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, the PCE Price Index. However, they appear non-committal near $1,800. The Fed’s hawkishness and stronger US data will likely keep gold’s upside limited.
Why Bitcoin has entered a new bear market
Bitcoin price has tumbled to a multi-month low below $33,000, as the leading cryptocurrency loses 50% of its value from its all-time high in November 2021. This marks the second-worst sell-off since the bear market that spanned from 2018 to 2020.
US PCE Inflation Preview: Dollar rally has more legs to run Premium
Annual Core PCE inflation is forecast to rise to 4.8% in December from 4.7%. US Dollar Index surged to its highest level in more than a year on Fed's hawkish outlook. Dollar is likely to continue to outperform its rivals in the near term.