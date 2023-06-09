EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is currently traded at the rate of around $1.0778, 28 pips above its support level, with a direction towards its resistance level. Today, it should be expected for the rate to test its resistance level at around $1.0830 and if it is not able to pass it then a retreat towards the level of $1.0750 should be expected, otherwise it could approach the next resistance level at around $1.0880.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.0800
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.0800, as it consolidates weekly gains heading into Friday’s European session. The pair takes cues from the market’s sluggish momentum amid a light calendar and repositioning ahead of next week’s top-tier EU/ US events.
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.2550 amid quiet markets
GBP/USD is keeping its range play intact at around 1.2550 in the European morning this Friday. The US Dollar is licking its wounds following the US jobs data-led steep sell-off. Markets stay cautious, anticipating the end-of-the-week flows and position adjustments.
Gold lacks firm intraday direction, flat-lines around $1.965 area
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid rebound from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support near the $1,940-$1,939 area and oscillates in a narrow trading band on Friday.
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC
BinanceUS, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13.
US jobless claims shake markets, ECB and Fed meetings await
US weekly jobless claims, of all things, was responsible for yesterday’s main market move. Applications rose from 233k to 261k, more than the 235k expected. It triggered a US bond rally which dragged European peers higher as well.