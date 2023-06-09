Share:

EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is currently traded at the rate of around $1.0778, 28 pips above its support level, with a direction towards its resistance level. Today, it should be expected for the rate to test its resistance level at around $1.0830 and if it is not able to pass it then a retreat towards the level of $1.0750 should be expected, otherwise it could approach the next resistance level at around $1.0880.