- EUR/USD extended its leg higher to the 1.1370 region on Tuesday.
- The US Dollar maintained its offered bias ahead of the FOMC event.
- The HCOB Services PMI receded in Germany and the euro area in April.
The euro extended its winning streak on Tuesday, with EUR/USD briefly retesting the 1.1370 zone, where some decent resistance seems to have turned up. The move reflected unabated uncertainty surrounding the US trade policy after President Trump refloated the idea of levies on pharmaceuticals.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreated for the third straight day, revisiting the low-99.00s amid further improvement in the risk mood as well as prudence ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision on Wednesday.
Trade rhetoric resurfaces, but market scepticism prevails
Despite renewed caution surrounding US-China trade relations, investor appetite for risk appears to have been revitalised. However, market participants appeared unconvinced by the latest diplomatic overtures, with many interpreting them as recycled rhetoric lacking substantive policy progress.
The prudent mood tempered the impact of Friday’s strong jobs report, although news that F. Merz became the new German Chancellor after two voting rounds lent renewed optimism to the European currency.
Central banks drift further apart
The Fed and European Central Bank (ECB) continue to move in different directions on policy. While the Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady at 4.25%–4.50% on 7 May, Chair Jerome Powell recently warned that inflation remains too high and signalled potential complications ahead—including from prospective trade tariffs—raising concerns about stagflation risks.
In contrast, the ECB delivered a 25bp rate cut last month, bringing its main policy rate to 2.25%, and adopted a notably dovish tone in its forward guidance. Markets are now pricing in a second ECB cut as soon as June, deepening the transatlantic policy divide and casting a shadow over the single currency’s outlook.
Positioning: Long Euro, for now
Despite the ECB’s shift, speculative interest in the Euro has held firm. As of 29 April, CFTC data showed net long positions rising to a multi-month high of 75.8K contracts, with open interest surpassing 730K contracts—levels last seen in September 2024. Commercial hedgers remained net short by roughly 131K contracts, suggesting lingering caution among corporates.
Technical setup: Resistance in focus
EUR/USD continues to face resistance at the 2025 high of 1.1572, followed by the 1.1600 round level and the October 2021 top at 1.1692. On the downside, the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.0961 provides the first layer of support, with the 200-day SMA at 1.0785 and March’s low of 1.0732 seen as critical backstops.
Momentum remains constructive. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 60, leaving room for further gains, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) at roughly 46 indicates a still robust underlying trend.
EUR/USD daily chart
Outlook: Policy guidance, trade news to steer the Euro
Volatility is likely to stay elevated as traders parse messaging from the Fed and ECB amid a fluid geopolitical backdrop. With monetary policy paths diverging and macro data sending mixed signals, EUR/USD is primed for reactive moves—especially if market expectations around inflation, growth, or rate cuts are abruptly repriced.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD meets support near 1.1300 post-Powell
EUR/USD slipped toward the 1.1300 level on Wednesday, pressured by a rebound in the US Dollar after the Federal Reserve held rates steady and Chair Jerome Powell delivered a broadly neutral message during his post-meeting press conference.
GBP/USD challenges 1.3300 on USD strength
GBP/USD came under renewed pressure on Wednesday, retreating toward the 1.3300 level as the US Dollar strengthened following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting remarks.
Gold deflates to daily lows near $3,360
Gold prices pulled back on Wednesday, falling to daily lows near the $3,360 mark as a stronger US Dollar and confirmation of upcoming US-China trade talks dampened demand for the safe-haven metal.
Top 5 made in China cryptos to watch as Trump officials signal openness to trade negotiations
TRON, NEO, VeChain and Conflux prices gain slightly on Wednesday, OKB dips slightly. Top US-China officials are scheduled to meet later this week for the first time since President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs against China.
FOMC's holding pattern continues
As universally expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided at the conclusion of its meeting today to keep the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.