- EUR/USD added to Monday’s pullback below the 1.0800 support.
- The US Dollar failed to sustain initial gains despite heightened tariff jitters.
- Advanced prints saw inflation receding in the euro zone in March.
The Euro (EUR) maintained the 1.0800 threshold under pressure once again vs. the US Dollar (USD) on turnaround Tuesday, motivating EUR/USD to recede modestly following Monday’s inconclusive price action.
So far, spot also stayed comfortably above last week’s test of its critical 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) in the 1.0730 region, signalling that buyers may remain active despite recent turbulence.
On the flip side, the US Dollar Index (DXY) hovered around the 104.00 mark as traders grappled with the dual threat of fresh tariff measures and signs of a softening US economy, all prior to Wednesday’s “Liberation Day”.
Renewed tariff threats target the EU
President Trump’s suggestion of an additional 20% tariff on European goods—which could be announced as soon as on Wednesday—rekindled transatlantic trade fears. Auto and pharmaceutical sectors are said to be in the crosshairs, prompting concerns that retaliatory moves from the European Union (EU) could stifle global growth and weigh further on the Euro.
Ceasefire in Eastern Europe offers a breather
On another front, and in a bit of positive geopolitical news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced in past days a ceasefire covering strategic energy sites and Black Sea routes, brokered in part by the United States.
Meanwhile, President Trump hinted at a potential US-Ukraine deal on mineral revenue-sharing, which could open the door for US investment in Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
Central banks: Navigating inflation and uncertainty
- Federal Reserve (Fed): The Fed held rates steady at its last meeting but acknowledged that ongoing trade disputes could stoke inflation, potentially warranting a more hawkish stance. At the same time, cooling growth indicators call for caution. Fed Chair Jerome Powell underscored the bank’s “data-dependent” approach, with up to 50 bps of easing still on the table later this year if economic conditions worsen.
- European Central Bank (ECB): The ECB cut its key rate by 25 bps and hinted at further easing if uncertainties persist. Updated forecasts point to weaker growth and sticky near-term inflation, although policymakers expect price pressures to moderate by 2026. ECB President Christine Lagarde warned that a US-EU tariff war could shave 0.5% off Eurozone GDP, even as she praised Germany’s fiscal stimulus efforts.
Money markets now see about an 80% chance of a rate cut this month. Despite the optimism, ECB officials remain cautious—Fabio Panetta advised careful rate adjustments, while Finland’s Olli Rehn backed an April move if inflation stays in line with forecasts.
Euro bulls edge back in
Speculative traders appear to be tiptoeing back into the Euro. Net long positions have risen for three consecutive weeks, exceeding 65K contracts—the highest level since late September 2024. Hedge funds, however, extended their short bets, pushing total contracts above 100K, per the latest CFTC data.
EUR/USD technical overview
Resistance levels stand at 1.0954 (the March 18 YTD high) and 1.0969 (the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement). A sustained break above the latter could put the 1.1000 psychological barrier back on the radar, marking an important bullish shift.
On the downside, support emerges at 1.0730 (200-day SMA), followed by 1.0570 (55-day SMA), 1.0520 (100-day SMA), and the weekly low at 1.0359 (February 28). If these levels fail, attention may turn to another weekly low at 1.0282 (February 10), prior to the 2025 bottom of 1.0176 (January 13).
Regarding momentum indicators, the RSI eases a tad to the 56 region, pointing to some loss of bullish momentum, while the ADX near 26 indicates a moderate trend strength.
What to watch
EUR/USD remains highly sensitive to trade-policy updates, monetary policy signals, and geopolitical events. Investors will closely monitor any new tariff measures from the US, the evolving situation in Eastern Europe, and further guidance from the Fed and ECB for cues on the pair’s next potential move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD plummets to 0.6250, two-day lows
AUD/USD now retreats from the area of daily highs north of 0.6300 the figure and revisits the mid-0.6200s as investors continue to digest Trump's announcements on "Liberation Day".
EUR/USD loses the grip and retests 1.0800
On Wednesday, the EUR/USD pair saw a bullish surge after the Trump administration announced tariffs that turned out to be less severe than many investors had anticipated, given President Donald Trump’s barrage of tariff threats over the last 72 days.
Gold remains well bid near $3,140 post-Trump tariffs
Gold maintains its bullish stance well in place and trade near its record highs in the wake of President Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs. In addition, declining US yields also collaborate with the metal's bounce.
Binance addresses ACT traders after sudden $1.8M in liquidations
ACT The Prophecy token price plunged by more than 50% during intraday trading on Tuesday as Binance adjusted the leverage position limit for the token. The adjustment affected both the futures and spot markets, causing cascading liquidations on Wednesday.
Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs on the way
United States (US) President Donald Trump’s self-styled “Liberation Day” has finally arrived. After four straight failures to kick off Donald Trump’s “day one” tariffs that were supposed to be implemented when President Trump assumed office 72 days ago, Trump’s team is slated to finally unveil a sweeping, lopsided package of “reciprocal” tariffs.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.