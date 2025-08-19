EUR/USD navigated without clear direction, always below the 1.1700 hurdle.

The US Dollar remained in the low-98.00s amid unclear price action and lower yields.

Investors now shift their attention to Wednesday’s release of the FOMC Minutes.

The Euro (EUR) struggled to regain upside traction on Tuesday, prompting EUR/USD to navigate an inconclusive range in the sub-1.1700 region, all against the backdrop of a lack of clear direction in the US Dollar (USD).

A mildly bid US Dollar (USD) weighed on risk sentiment, with traders assessing the Trump–Zelenskiy meeting and the broader geopolitical backdrop. Adding to the wait-and-see mood, investors are eyeing the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes on Wednesday and Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.

Trade talks cool tensions, not doubts

Markets have been cheered recently by a temporary truce in global trade tensions. Washington and Beijing struck a 90-day extension to their deal just hours before fresh tariffs were due to kick in. President Trump signed an executive order delaying hikes until November 10, with Beijing promising reciprocal measures. For now, existing tariffs remain in place: 30% on Chinese goods heading to the US and 10% on US exports going the other way.

This came on the heels of a US–European Union (EU) agreement trimming most tariffs on American exports to 15% from a threatened 30%. The EU also pledged $750 billion in US energy purchases, extra defence orders, and over $600 billion in American investments.

Reaction in Europe was mixed, as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned the deal could squeeze the continent’s fragile manufacturing sector, while French President Emmanuel Macron labelled it a “dark day” for Europe.

Central banks: Data first, decision later

The Federal Reserve (Fed) kept interest rates unchanged at its last meeting, with Chair Jerome Powell sounding measured, balancing his remarks against dovish leanings from Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman.

Over in Frankfurt, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde described eurozone growth as “solid, if a little better.” Still, markets have pushed back expectations for the ECB’s first rate cut until spring 2026.

Positioning: Bulls retreat

Speculative appetite for the Euro has cooled. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data through August 12 showed net long positions slipping to a six-week low of about 115.4K contracts. Meanwhile, commercial traders boosted their net shorts above 167K contracts, a two-week high. Furthermore, open interest climbed back to roughly 825K after two weeks of decline.

Trend watch

Resistance stands at the weekly high of 1.1788 (July 24), ahead of the YTD ceiling at 1.1830 (July 1), with the September 2021 peak at 1.1909 (September 3) just below the psychological 1.2000 line.

In the other direction, support comes first at the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1460, prior to the August base at 1.1391 (August 1) and the weekly floor at 1.1210 (May 29).

Momentum looks unconvincing. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has eased below 52, signalling waning upside impulse, while the Average Directional Index (ADX), below 12, continues to flag a weak, trendless market.

EUR/USD daily chart

Short-term outlook

For now, EUR/USD looks boxed in. A clear break may depend on the Fed’s next steps or a meaningful shift in global trade tensions. Until then, the Dollar remains firmly in the driver’s seat.