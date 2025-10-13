TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Sellers seek for lower lows in a risk-averse environment

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Sellers seek for lower lows in a risk-averse environment
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1564

  • Fresh United States-China trade tensions undermine the market mood.
  • German data indicated an uptick in price pressures at wholesale levels.
  • EUR/USD gains downward traction, further slides expected once below 1.1540.

The EUR/USD pair is under selling pressure on Monday, trading around 1.1570 early in the American session. Financial markets started the week in risk-aversion mode, following late Friday headlines coming from the United States (US). President Donald Trump surprised investors by announcing fresh tensions with China and threatening a 100% tariff on Chinese imports. Demand for safety pushes the US Dollar higher (USD), particularly against European rivals.

Other than that, market players have little to care about. Beyond the US government shutdown, the country celebrates Columbus Day. Bond markets will remain closed, but Wall Street will operate normally.

Data-wise, Germany released some minor figures. The September Wholesale Price Index was up 0.2% MoM, and 1.2% YoY, higher than the -0.6% and 0.7% respectively, posted in the previous month. Also, the August Current Account posted a non-seasonally adjusted surplus of €8.3 billion, down from the €15.6 billion in July.

In the American afternoon, Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Philadelphia Governor Anna Paulson is due to participate in a moderated discussion titled "A View from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia" at the National Association for Business Economics Annual Meeting, in Philadelphia.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair trades in the red but remains within Friday’s range. From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows a mildly bullish 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) provides resistance in the 1.1630 area, while the 20 SMA gains downward strength above the longer one. Technical indicators, in the meantime, extend their slides within negative level, hinting at additional slides. Last week’s low at 1.1542 provides immediate support.

The near-term picture for EUR/USD is bearish. The pair fell below all its moving averages, and sellers are maintaining the pressure around a bearish 20 SMA, currently at 1.1600. At the same time, a bearish 100 SMA is crossing below a directionless 200 SMA, both developing just above the 1.1700 mark. Finally, technical indicators head firmly lower within negative levels, approaching oversold readings and supporting a downward extension in the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.1540 1.1500 1.1460

Resistance levels: 1.1600 1.1630 1.1670  

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.1550 on broad USD strength

EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.1550 on broad USD strength

EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure in the second half of the day and trades deep in the red near 1.1550. Market fears over a re-escalation of the US-China trade conflict following US President Trump's announcement of 100% tariffs on China ease on Monday, allowing the US Dollar to gather strength and causing the pair to push lower.

GBP/USD remains under pressure below 1.3350

GBP/USD remains under pressure below 1.3350

Following a short-lasting recovery attempt earlier in the day, GBP/USD loses its traction and declines toward 1.3300. The US Dollar rebounds as the negative impact of Trump's tariff announcement fades, making it difficult for the pair to shake off the bearish pressure.

Gold notches new record-high above $4,100

Gold notches new record-high above $4,100

Gold preserve its bullish momentum to start the week and trades at a new record-high at around $4,100. The political drama in France, the uncertainty surrounding the US-China relations and the impact of the government shutdown allow Gold to remain attractive as a traditional safe-haven asset.

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Whipsaw – trade headlines have triggered wild price action early in the week, and this is only the beginning. A US bank holiday on Monday and the lack of economic data are unlikely to stop the action. Even if the government shutdown ends, economic releases originally scheduled for this week are unlikely to happen immediately.

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

On Friday, Trump threatened China with 100% tariffs on top of the existing rates as a retaliation against China’s new export control measures on rare earth minerals. However, comments received over the weekend appear to downplay the risk of trade war escalation.

Pi Network Price Forecast: Recovery at risk as core team wallets shift 100 million PI tokens

Pi Network Price Forecast: Recovery at risk as core team wallets shift 100 million PI tokens

Pi Network bounces off a psychological level for its third consecutive day of recovery. Outflows from the Pi Network Foundation wallet and Liquidity reserve risk additional supply pressure. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers