- EUR/USD extends its uptrend to four-day highs past 1.1750.
- The US Dollar remained on the defensive on shutdown concerns.
- Investors now look at the upcoming ADP report and flash EMU CPI data.
The Euro (EUR) extended its rebound into Tuesday, with EUR/USD building on Monday’s positive tone and climbing back into the 1.1750–1.1760 area, its best levels in four days. The move keeps alive the recovery that started last week from a base near 1.1640.
The daily lift was largely a story of US Dollar (USD) weakness. Persistent fears of a looming US government shutdown weighed on the Greenback, alongside steady bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver more interest rate cuts before year-end, while US Treasury yields slipped across maturities as a result.
The Fed is still searching for balance
On September 17, the Fed lowered rates by 25 basis points, acknowledging a softer labour market while stressing that inflation remains “somewhat elevated”.
The updated dot plot pointed to another 50 basis points of easing before year-end, with smaller reductions stretching into 2026 and 2027. The median policy rate for 2025 was set at 3.6%. Growth forecasts were nudged slightly higher to 1.6%, unemployment was kept at 4.5%, and inflation projections were left unchanged.
Not everyone agreed on the size of the move. Incoming governor Stephen Miran argued for a deeper half-point cut, though no other official sided with him.
In his post-meeting press conference, Chair Jerome Powell highlighted cooling job creation, weaker household spending, and inflation running at 2.7% on the headline PCE and 2.9% on the core. He attributed part of the stickiness to tariffs but noted that services inflation is easing. Powell described the balance of risks as “more balanced,” signalling the Fed is edging toward neutral rather than launching a full easing cycle.
When he spoke again on September 23 at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, Powell admitted the Fed is in a “challenging ”situation”: inflation could flare up again even as slower job growth pressures the labour market.
ECB holding steady for now
The European Central Bank (ECB) kept rates unchanged earlier this month and reiterated its meeting-by-meeting approach. Officials judged that inflation is broadly aligned with the 2% medium-term target, with core inflation projected to average 2.4% in 2025 before easing to 1.9% in 2026 and 1.8% in 2027.
President Christine Lagarde described policy as being in a “good place”, with risks on both sides appearing more balanced. She stressed that any future policy changes will depend on the data.
Trade tensions bubbling under the surface
Trade disputes remain part of the backdrop. Washington and Beijing agreed to a 90-day truce, cooling some of the friction, but hefty tariffs are still in place: the US maintains a 30% levy on Chinese imports, while China continues to apply a 10% duty on American goods.
Meanwhile, the US and EU recently struck a deal that saw Brussels lower tariffs on US industrial goods and open up more access for American agricultural and seafood products. In return, Washington imposed a 15% tariff on most EU imports. Still, auto tariffs remain unresolved and could resurface at any point.
Positioning turns cautious
Speculators have been paring back bullish bets on the Euro. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data for the week ending September 23 showed net longs falling to around 114.3K contracts, the lowest since July. At the same time, institutional net shorts narrowed to about 165.8K contracts, or multi-week lows. In addition, open interest climbed to a two-week high of about 859.2K contracts.
Technical picture
The pair’s bull run entered its third day in a row, with the immediate target emerging at the 1.1800 round figure.
The continuation of the recovery should meet the next resistance of relevance at the pair’s YTD ceiling of 1.1918 (September 17). Extra gains from here should refocus on the psychological 1.2000 level.
On the flip side, the occasional bouts of weakness face provisional contention at the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1600, just ahead of the weekly low at 1.1574 (August 27) and the August valley at 1.1391 (August 1).
Momentum indicators now appear mixed: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above 53, which means that buyers are now regaining further balance. The Average Directional Index (ADX), on the other hand, is hovering around 14, which means that the overall trend remains colourless.
EUR/USD daily chart
What could drive the next leg?
The pair may have room to extend higher in the near term, but a durable breakout likely needs a catalyst: perhaps a dovish surprise from the Fed, reduced appetite for US assets, tangible progress on trade disputes, or clearer signals that the ECB is comfortable staying on hold.
Inflation FAQs
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims gains, back to 1.1730
EUR/USD now faces some selling pressure, giving away part of its earlier advance and returning to the 1.1740-1.1730 band on the back of some recovery in the US Dollar. In the meantime, earlier US data for the month of September showed discouraging prints from the ADP report and a slight improvement in the ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Gold steadily marching towards $4,000
Gold maintains its bid bias well in place on Wednesday, trading near the key $3,900 mark per troy ounce amid the US Dollar’s recovery, steady uncertainty stemming from the US federal government shutdown, and the generalised retracement in US yields across the board.
GBP/USD off highs, back below 1.3500
Mirroring its risk-linked peers, the British Pound surrenders some gains and prompts GBP/USD to return to the area below the 1.3500 level on Wednesday. The corrective move in Cable comes on the back of some signs of life in the Greenback despite concerns over the US government shutdown and mixed US results from the US docket.
Which US economic data releases could be delayed if government funding is not restored?
Some federal agencies in charge of collecting and publishing macroeconomic data, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Census Bureau, will stop operations until the funding is restored. As a result, some of the upcoming data releases might be delayed until government activity resumes.
Don’t worry at all about higher Eurozone inflation
The pickup in inflation to 2.2% in September was mainly due to energy effects, which will fade in the months ahead. A small undershooting of the inflation target actually seems realistic around the turn of the year. Expect the ECB to hold rates steady for now.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.