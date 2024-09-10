- EUR/USD extended its weekly leg lower and approaches the 1.1000 support.
- The US Dollar traded with minimal gains ahead of US inflation data.
- Investors look at US CPI and its impact on the size of the September rate cut.
EUR/USD experienced renewed downward momentum on turnaround Tuesday, continuing its losses from the beginning of the week and moving back towards the 1.1015-10101 area, driven by ongoing buying pressure on the US Dollar (USD).
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) stuck to the upper end of the recent range in the proximity of the 101.70 level in a context where US yields deepened their retracements across the curve.
In the meantime, market participants are expected to closely watch the release of US inflation figures gauged by the CPI on Wednesday, as it could give extra signals about the extent of the Fed's expected rate cut this month, especially after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested at the Jackson Hole Symposium that it may be time to adjust monetary policy.
Also advocating for a rate cut later in the month appeared many Fed officials, namely San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, New York Fed President John Williams, and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee.
In this context, the upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is set to be a key factor, especially given the Fed's shift from a sole focus on managing inflation to avoiding job losses.
According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, there is currently about a 63% probability of a 25 bps rate cut in September.
A shift to the European Central Bank's (ECB) noted that recent Accounts showed that policymakers did not see a strong reason to cut interest rates last month. However, they noted that this decision could be revisited in September due to the impact of high rates on economic growth.
Recent reports indicate growing divisions among ECB policymakers regarding the growth outlook, which could affect future discussions on rate cuts. Some officials are concerned about a potential recession, while others remain focused on persistent inflationary pressures.
However, lower-than-expected preliminary CPI data for August in Germany and the Eurozone could challenge the cautious stance of some officials, potentially paving the way for the ECB to consider another rate cut at its September 12 meeting.
Overall, if the Fed proceeds with additional or larger rate cuts, the policy gap between the Fed and the ECB could narrow over the medium to long term, potentially supporting EUR/USD. This is particularly likely, as markets anticipate two more rate cuts from the ECB this year.
In the longer term, however, the US economy is expected to outperform the European economy, which could limit any prolonged weakness in the dollar.
Finally, according to the CFTC report for the week ending September 3, speculators (non-commercial traders) have increased their net long positions in the Euro (EUR) to the highest levels since January, while commercial traders (such as hedge funds) have raised their net short positions to multi-month highs amid a notable increase in open interest.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
If bulls regain the upper hand, EUR/USD should face its initial hurdle at the September high of 1.1155 (September 6), prior to the 2024 top of 1.1201 (August 26), and the 2023 peak of 1.1275 (July 18).
On the other side, the pair's next downside objective is the September low of 1.1015 (September 10), prior to the preliminary 55-day SMA at 1.10936 and the weekly low of 1.0881 (August 8). The crucial 200-day SMA is at 1.0858, preceding the weekly low of 1.0777 (August 1) ahead of the June low of 1.0666.
Meanwhile, the pair's upward trend is projected to continue as long as it remains above the key 200-day SMA.
The four-hour chart suggests a minor rebound in negative sentiment. However, the initial resistance level is 1.1155, followed by 1.1190 and 1.1201. Instead, there is immediate support at 1.1015, before the 200-SMA of 1.1002, and then at 1.0949. The relative strength index (RSI) receded below 34.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6670, trades on sentiment
The Australian Dollar trimmed losses against its American rival, as US indexes trimmed inflation-inspired losses. Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations stand out in the Asian session.
EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.1020
The EUR/USD pair flirted with the 1.1000 level after US inflation data cooled hopes for an aggressive Federal Reserve rate cut. The European Central Bank will announce its decision on monetary policy on Thursday.
Gold reconquered $2,510, aims to retest record highs
Gold touches the top of its range and then falls back down to $2,500 after the release of US inflation data on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rebounds on stronger-than-forecast monthly core CPI print and drags XAU/USD lower.
XRP corrects 3% after Ripple CTO says Ledger does not have smart contract functionality
Ripple (XRP) has plans to introduce smart contract functionality to its native blockchain, the XRP Ledger. However, as of September 11 the firm has not announced a date for its launch on the mainnet.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Jittery markets fear the ECB, US inflation and more Premium
Is there still a chance? Investors hope for a 50-bps rate cut from the Fed but also fear a global recession is underway. The world's three largest economies, the US, China, and the eurozone, are set to rock global markets.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.