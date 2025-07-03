EUR/USD Current price: 1.1729
- The June Nonfarm Payroll report surprised with upbeat figures, Unemployment Rate at 4.1%.
- US President Donald Trump attacked Fed Chair Powell, demanding his resignation.
- EUR/USD turned bearish in the near term, may pierce the 1.1700 figure.
The EUR/USD pair traded uneventfully throughout the first half of the day, stuck a handful of pips below the 1.1800 mark, as market players hold back ahead of the release of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.
In the meantime, and ahead of the release, US President Donald Trump once again took it on Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell. “Too Late should resign immediately!!!”, Trump posted on Truth Social. Trump wants the Fed to lower interest rates to help boost economic growth, while Powell refuses to do so amid the uncertainty surrounding the impact of tariffs on inflation.
The NFP report came out and showed the country added 147K new positions in June, much better than the 110K expected. The Unemployment Rate, in the meantime, edged lower to 4.1% from 4.2%, better than the 4.3% expected, while the Labor Force Participation Rate ticked down to 62.3% from 62.4%.
Finally, annual wage inflation, as measured by the change in the Average Hourly Earnings, retreated to 3.7% from 3.8% in May, which was softer than anticipated. The outstanding positive surprise triggered USD demand across the FX board, sending EUR/USD towards the 1.1710 price zone.
Other than that, the US released Initial Jobless Claims, which rose by 233K in the week ended June 28, beating expectations. On a negative note, the May Goods Trade Balance posted a deficit of $97.5 billion, worse than the previous estimate of $.96.6 billion.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades near its intraday low, and the daily chart shows the corrective slide may continue. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator heads firmly south, abandoning overbought territory. The Momentum indicator also aims lower, yet without enough strength and still within positive levels. Finally, the pair remains far above bullish moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently in the 1.1580 price zone.
Technical readings in the 4-hour chart support a downward extension. The pair broke below its 20 SMA, while technical indicators head south almost vertically within negative levels. The 100 and 200 SMAs, in the meantime, maintain their strong bullish slopes far below the current level.
Support levels: 1.1695 1.1650 1.1610
Resistance levels: 1.1745 1.1790 1.1830
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to lows near 1.1720 post-Payrolls
EUR/USD trades with marked losses still in the 1.1730-1.1720 region on Thursday on the back of the continuation of the recovery in the US Dollar. Firmer results from US Nonfarm Payrolls also lend legs to the Greenback after the US economy added 147K jobs in June.
GBP/USD bounces off lows below 1.3600 on firm NFP
GBP/USD trades well on the defensive just above the 1.3600 barrier on the back of the strong move higher in the Greenback, underpinned by firmer-than-expected figures from the US Nonfarm Payrolls in June (+147K). Also weighing on the British Pound are the steady concerns surrounding the UK fiscal scenario.
Gold recedes to daily lows around $3,330 after US NFP
Gold prices struggle to regain upside impulse on Thursday, hovering around the $3,330 zone per troy ounce amid a strong rebound in the Greenback and following better-than-expected prints from the US Nonfarm Payrolls for the month of June
Injective extends gains as Testnet goes live amid rising demand for tokenized stocks
Injective rises 5% at press time Thursday, following the 11.50% surge from the previous day on the back of Injective Protocol's Testnet going live. Amid the rising buzz around tokenized stocks, the Testnet launch boosted the optimism around the future of the platform and its token, with Open Interests in the derivatives market hitting a 30-day high of $170 million.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
The EUR/USD pair is the most traded currency pair in the Forex market, representing the relationship between the Euro, the Eurozone’s official currency, and the US Dollar. Known for its high liquidity and tight spreads, the EUR/USD pair is a favorite among traders, from beginners to seasoned professionals.