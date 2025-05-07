- EUR/USD lost upside momentum on Wednesday, retesting the 1.1300 zone.
- The US Dollar regained composure, leaving behind part of the recent decline.
- As expected, the Federal Reserve left its interest rates unchanged.
The euro halted its rally on Wednesday, with EUR/USD receding toward the 1.1300 region amid a revitalised US Dollar.
Indeed, the US Dollar Index (DXY) made a U-turn and reversed three straight days of losses after the Federal Reserve (Fed) matched the broad consensus and left its interest rates unchanged, while alleviated concerns on the US-China trade effervescence also contributed to the improved sentiment around the Greenback.
US-China rhetoric returns, politics boost the Euro
Despite renewed optimism on the US-China trade front, investor reaction was measured following news of a meeting between US and Chinese officials on Saturday.
In fact, market participants appeared sceptical of the latest diplomatic gestures, viewing them as recycled rather than substantive. Risk appetite held up, suggesting the bar for trade-related headlines to move markets meaningfully remains high.
Domestically, euro sentiment got a boost from political developments. The appointment of F. Merz as German Chancellor following two rounds of voting added a layer of stability and optimism to the eurozone outlook.
Fed and ECB policy paths diverge... sharply?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) and European Central Bank (ECB) are drifting further apart on policy.
The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, but flagged rising risks to both inflation and employment in the months ahead. In its statement, the Fed said the economy “continued to expand at a solid pace,” attributing a weaker first-quarter print to a spike in imports as consumers and businesses moved to front-run new tariffs.
In addition, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy remains solid but flagged growing uncertainty, adding that future rate decisions could include cuts or a pause depending on incoming data.
Meanwhile, the ECB delivered a 25bp rate cut last month, bringing its benchmark rate to 2.25%, and struck a clearly dovish tone in its guidance. Markets are now pricing in another cut as soon as June, widening the gap between the two central banks and clouding the euro’s medium-term prospects.
Speculative flows stay Euro-positive
Despite dovish ECB signals, positioning data show market participants still favouring the euro. CFTC figures as of 29 April revealed net long positions rising to a multi-month high of 75.8K contracts. Open interest also surged past 730K—levels last seen in September 2024. However, commercial hedgers remained net short by 131K contracts, signalling continued caution among corporate players.
Technical outlook: Resistance capping gains—for Now
EUR/USD is pushing up against strong resistance at its 2025 high of 1.1572 (April 21), with the 1.1600 psychological barrier and the October 2021 peak at 1.1692 next in focus.
Support levels, conversely, are well-defined, starting with the interim 55-day SMA at 1.0978, followed by the 200-day SMA at 1.0787 and the March low at 1.0732 (March 25).
Momentum indicators point to further upside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains elevated near 58, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 46 suggests a strong underlying trend is still in play.
EUR/USD daily chart
Outlook: Euro faces crosscurrents from policy and politics
With policy divergence deepening and geopolitical narratives back in play, EUR/USD may remain reactive to both data and headlines. The coming days are likely to bring heightened volatility, particularly as traders digest central bank signals and weigh shifting expectations around growth, inflation, and trade.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD meets support near 1.1300 post-Powell
EUR/USD slipped toward the 1.1300 level on Wednesday, pressured by a rebound in the US Dollar after the Federal Reserve held rates steady and Chair Jerome Powell delivered a broadly neutral message during his post-meeting press conference.
GBP/USD challenges 1.3300 on USD strength
GBP/USD came under renewed pressure on Wednesday, retreating toward the 1.3300 level as the US Dollar strengthened following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting remarks.
Gold deflates to daily lows near $3,360
Gold prices pulled back on Wednesday, falling to daily lows near the $3,360 mark as a stronger US Dollar and confirmation of upcoming US-China trade talks dampened demand for the safe-haven metal.
Top 5 made in China cryptos to watch as Trump officials signal openness to trade negotiations
TRON, NEO, VeChain and Conflux prices gain slightly on Wednesday, OKB dips slightly. Top US-China officials are scheduled to meet later this week for the first time since President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs against China.
FOMC's holding pattern continues
As universally expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided at the conclusion of its meeting today to keep the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.