EUR/USD Price Forecast: Next on the downside comes 1.1550

EUR/USD extends its slide on Tuesday, testing support near the 1.1600 level as the Euro came under renewed selling pressure alongside other risk-sensitive assets.

The pair’s weakness comes amid a dip in US Treasury and German 10-year bund yields, while the US Dollar (USD) is still managing to hold firm. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) notched its third straight day of gains, edging closer to the 99.00 hurdle.

Overall, calmer nerves around US–China trade tensions are helping the Greenback stay bid, while investors await a fresh batch of preliminary PMI data and key US inflation figures for direction.

Trade tensions simmer but stay in focus

Markets are once again keeping a close eye on US–China relations. There’s speculation that President Trump and President Xi Jinping could meet later this month in South Korea, though the relationship remains fragile.

Beijing’s recent decision to restrict rare earth exports has stirred things up again, prompting a sharp reaction from Washington, including threats from Trump of triple-digit tariffs on Chinese imports, reviving fears of another trade flare-up.

That said, there are faint signs of thawing. Both Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China’s Commerce Ministry have said communication lines remain open, hinting at a willingness to keep talking and possibly extend the current tariff truce.

Fed keeps its options open

In the US, the Federal Reserve (Fed) looks set to deliver another 25-basis-point rate cut at its October 29 gathering.

Back to the latest event, the updated “dots plot” leaned dovish, signalling around 50 basis points of further easing by year-end, followed by smaller adjustments through 2026–27. In addition, growth projections were lifted slightly to 1.6%, while unemployment stayed at 4.5% and inflation forecasts were unchanged.

Still around the Fed, the latest Minutes showed that policymakers are willing to act again if needed, but there’s no rush.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently acknowledged that the labour market has cooled, adding that the Fed will continue to take decisions “meeting by meeting” as it balances softer jobs data against stubborn inflation.

ECB in wait-and-see mode

Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank (ECB) also stayed put at its September meeting, maintaining a patient, data-dependent stance. Officials reiterated that inflation should gradually move toward target, projecting core inflation at 2.4% in 2025 before easing to 1.9% in 2026 and 1.8% in 2027.

President Christine Lagarde struck a calm tone, saying policy is “in a good place” and that risks appear balanced for now. She emphasised that any future tweaks will depend entirely on incoming data.

The meeting Accounts echoed that view: measured but cautiously optimistic. Policymakers sounded slightly more upbeat on eurozone growth and saw little reason for additional easing, despite uncertainty around US trade policy.

Market pricing now points to just over 19 basis points of easing by the end of 2026, reinforcing the view that the ECB is largely done cutting.

From the technical standpoint

EUR/USD keeps the negative performance well in place so far this week.

The continuation of the current downward trend could open the door to a potential visit to the October base at 1.1542 (October 9, 14), ahead of the August floor at 1.1391 (August 1), and before the critical 200-day SMA at 1.1267. A deeper decline would expose a retracement to the weekly trough at 1.1210 (May 29).

Bulls, on the other hand, look for an immediate target at the weekly high at 1.1728 (October 17), just ahead of another minor barrier at the monthly peak at 1.1778 (October 1). The breakout above the latter could put the 2025 ceiling of 1.1918 (September 17) back on the radar before the psychological 1.2000 threshold.

So far, the pair’s positive outlook should remain unchanged while above the 200-day SMA.

Momentum indicators show some weakness: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) deflates to around 44, suggesting that extra losses are still on the table. In addition, the Average Directional Index (ADX) below 16 points to a trend that lacks muscle.

EUR/USD daily chart

Looking for direction

For now, EUR/USD remains caught in search of a clear catalyst. A more dovish pivot from the Fed, shrinking demand for US assets, a steadier hand from the ECB, or a genuine breakthrough on the trade front could finally give the European currency some reason to believe.