TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Next on the downside comes 1.1400

  • EUR/USD accelerates its downside, flirting with two-week troughs near 1.1540.
  • The US Dollar picks up pace and trades at levels last seen in August.
  • The ECB kept its interest rates unchanged at its meeting, as anticipated.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Next on the downside comes 1.1400
Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

EUR/USD slipped again on Thursday, extending Wednesday’s post-Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decline and touching levels not seen since early August, in the 1.1550–1.1540 range.

The move came as the US Dollar (USD) roared back to life, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) climbing to multi-week highs near 99.70 and edging closer to the psychological 100.00 mark. US Treasury yields also pushed higher across maturities, reinforcing the Greenback’s rebound and keeping the pressure firmly on the Euro and the rest of the risk-associated universe.

Washington standoff deepens

The government shutdown in Washington is starting to take a toll. Nearly a month in, lawmakers are still at an impasse. On Tuesday, Senate Democrats blocked a short-term Republican funding proposal, with the 54–45 vote falling short of the 60 needed to keep the government open through late November.

The economic fallout is mounting. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers remain unpaid, public services are slowing, and business sentiment is beginning to slip. Early signs of strain are already visible in hiring and GDP data, both flashing mild warning signals.

At 30 days and counting, this is now the second-longest shutdown in US history. If it drags on beyond November 5, it’ll set a new record outright.

Trade truce brings a sigh of relief

After weeks of tension, US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping wrapped up a closely watched meeting in South Korea, and, as many expected, it ended in a truce.

Following nearly two hours of talks, Trump said the two sides had reached an understanding: the US would ease some tariffs on Chinese imports, while Beijing would resume purchases of American soybeans, maintain rare earth exports, and ramp up efforts to curb fentanyl trafficking.

China’s commerce ministry later confirmed both countries had agreed to extend their temporary trade truce for another year, building on progress made during earlier discussions between senior officials in Malaysia.

The Fed plays it safe

A divided Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a quarter-point rate cut on Wednesday and said it would restart modest Treasury purchases to smooth out recent money market tensions, a sign that liquidity has tightened more than policymakers would like.

The decision, passed by a 10–2 vote, lowers the policy rate to 3.75%–4.00% and was widely expected. Officials framed the move as insurance against a cooling labour market.

In his press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that the Federal Open Market Committee remains split on next steps. He cautioned markets not to expect another rate cut in December, reflecting the uncertainty hanging over the board.

Following the decision, markets now price nearly 18 basis points of additional easing by year-end and just over 82 basis points by the end of 2026.

ECB stays in wait-and-see mode

Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank (ECB) held interest rates steady at 2% for a third consecutive meeting and avoided giving any hints about future moves. For now, policymakers seem content to enjoy a rare moment of low inflation and steady growth, even as global trade remains unpredictable.

The ECB had cut rates by a full 2 percentage points in the year to June and has since paused. With inflation now right on target, a balance that’s proved elusive for the Fed, the Bank of England (BoE) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ), there’s little urgency to act.

At her press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that some global risks have eased, helped by new trade deals. She pointed to Washington’s decision to reduce tariffs on Chinese goods following the Trump–Xi meeting as a welcome development. But she also stressed that plenty of uncertainty still clouds the global outlook, all meaning the ECB won’t be rushing to change course.

Markets are currently pricing in roughly 10 basis points of cuts by the end of 2026, reinforcing the idea that the ECB’s easing phase is likely done for now.

Tech corner

Despite the resurgence of a strong selling bias in the last couple of days, EUR/USD keeps its rangebound theme well in place for the time being.

Southwards, the next support comes at the October floor at 1.1542 (October 9, 14), followed by the August low at 1.1391 (August 1). Once cleared, spot could embark on a potential journey toward the significant 200-day SMA at 1.1311, prior to the weekly trough at 1.1210 (May 29).

In contrast, there is a minor resistance at the weekly peak at 1.1728 (October 17), closely followed by the October high at 1.1778 (October 1). North from here emerges the 2025 ceiling of 1.1918 (September 17), while the breakout above that region exposes the 1.2000 milestone.

While above the critical 200-day SMA, the pair’s outlook is expected to remain positive.

Momentum indicators seem to signal extra losses ahead: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) deflates to nearly 40, showing renewed downside pressure, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 15 indicates that the current trend remains pale.

EUR/USD daily chart

Near-term outlook

EUR/USD remains stuck in its range, searching for direction. Whether it’s a dovish pivot from the Fed, fading appetite for US assets, a cautious-for-longer ECB, or fresh progress on trade, the pair is still waiting for a clear catalyst to break free.

Interest rates FAQs

Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.

Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.

Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.

The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD sinks below 1.16 as Fed’s hawkish cut and ECB hold weigh on Euro

EUR/USD sinks below 1.16 as Fed’s hawkish cut and ECB hold weigh on Euro

EUR/USD retreats on Thursday as the European Central Bank decided to hold rates unchanged, but traders, still digesting the 'hawkish' cut by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, kept the shared currency below the 1.1600 figure. 

GBP/USD tests six months lows as Pound Sterling continues to sink

GBP/USD tests six months lows as Pound Sterling continues to sink

GBP/USD fell again on Thursday, grinding down toward the 1.3100 handle and tipping into six month lows at 1.3116. The Pound Sterling continues to shed weight against the US Dollar, and is down over 2% against the Greenback through the month of October alone.

Gold grinds north of $4,000 despite broad US Dollar strength

Gold grinds north of $4,000 despite broad US Dollar strength

Gold is finding some footing on Thursday, orbiting around the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce and reversing four consecutive daily pullbacks. The US-China trade truce and the solid tone in the US Dollar seem to be limiting the precious metal’s upside potential.

Solana offers 'two ways to win' in a single bet, with tokenization market expected to blow up: Bitwise

Solana offers 'two ways to win' in a single bet, with tokenization market expected to blow up: Bitwise

Solana, like Bitcoin, offers investors dual opportunities in a single bet if either — or both — the stablecoin and tokenization infrastructure markets grow and it captures a large share of those markets, according to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan in a note on Wednesday.

US-China trade – Xi and Trump put a lid on trade tensions once again

US-China trade – Xi and Trump put a lid on trade tensions once again

The meeting between Trump and Xi did not contain any surprises after the framework deal was revealed over the weekend. China achieved reduction in Fentanyl related tariffs while Trump secured soybean exports being resumed and China delaying its' export controls by at least a year.

Zcash extends bullish momentum as bulls eye $400

Zcash extends bullish momentum as bulls eye $400

Zcash upholds its bullish outlook, trading at around $360 at the time of writing on Thursday. The privacy-focused token has, over the past few weeks, edged higher, shrugging off volatility and risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers