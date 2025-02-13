- EUR/USD advanced further and surpassed 1.0400 on Thursday.
- The US Dollar sold off to the low-107.00s, multi-day lows.
- US Producer Prices came in higher than expected in January.
EUR/USD extended its recovery on Thursday, pushing well above the 1.0400 mark as the US Dollar (USD) took a sharp hit.
In fact, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreated markedly amid lower US yields and despite growing expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain its restrictive stance for longer, especially after hotter-than-expected US Producer Prices in January.
The sharp uptick in the pair unfolded against a backdrop of mixed market signals. A broad correction in US yields, renewed trade tensions, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious tone in his recent testimonies all added layers of complexity to the narrative.
Tariffs continue to inject volatility into markets
While a planned 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports has been delayed, a 10% duty on Chinese goods remains in place, keeping investors on edge.
Initially, these trade uncertainties led traders to scale back their bullish bets on the US Dollar, creating some temporary softness. However, sentiment quickly shifted after Trump announced a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium imports and hinted at further retaliatory tariffs.
Despite the choppy price action in recent sessions, these protectionist moves could ultimately strengthen the Greenback in the near future—potentially putting EUR/USD under renewed downside pressure.
Central banks step into the limelight
The Federal Reserve recently held interest rates steady at 4.25%-4.50%, maintaining a cautious stance amid solid economic growth, persistent inflation, and a strong labour market. During his semiannual testimonies, Chief Powell emphasised the importance of patience, noting that with unemployment around 4% and inflation still elevated at 4%, premature rate cuts could undermine efforts to control inflation. He reiterated that any future rate reductions would depend on inflation cooling further and the labour market remaining resilient.
The European Central Bank (ECB) recently delivered a widely expected 25-basis-point rate cut in an effort to combat sluggish growth while still contending with inflation that remains above target. ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted that future rate decisions will be guided by incoming economic data, firmly dismissing the possibility of more aggressive 50-basis-point cuts for now. Despite ongoing trade tensions, she remained optimistic about bringing inflation under control by 2025, signalling a cautious but steady approach to monetary policy in the months ahead.
Trade war: Potential winners and losers
If tariffs drive US inflation higher, the Federal Reserve may be forced into a more hawkish stance, potentially giving the US Dollar another leg up.
Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) could find itself under increasing pressure if trade tensions spill over into the European Union (EU), raising the risk of EUR/USD edging closer to parity sooner than expected. With markets closely watching policy shifts and economic fallout, currency traders remain on high alert for any signals that could tilt the balance further.
Technical outlook: Key price zones
EUR/USD is treading a fine line, with 1.0209—the weekly low from February 3—acting as a key support level. A decisive break below could pave the way for a deeper slide toward 1.0176, the lowest level seen so far this year.
On the upside, resistance kicks in at 1.0532 (the 2025 high from January 27), followed by 1.0629 (December’s peak) and the 200-day Simple Moving Average at 1.0749.
Technical indicators offer mixed signals—while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above 55, suggesting improving momentum, the Average Directional Index (ADX) approaching 15 hints that the current trend may be losing steam.
Where does the Euro go next?
Looking ahead, EUR/USD is walking a tightrope, caught between trade tensions, diverging monetary policies at the Fed and ECB, and sluggish eurozone growth—especially in Germany. These factors create an unpredictable landscape where sentiment can shift in an instant.
While short-term spikes in the pair are possible, the bigger picture remains hazy until global uncertainties ease. With economic data and trade developments capable of swaying momentum at a moment’s notice, traders and investors will need to stay nimble and ready to react.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-week tops near 1.0500 on poor US Retail Sales
The selling pressure continues to hurt the US Dollar and now encourages EUR/USD to advance to new two-week peaks in levels just shy of the 1.0500 barrier in the wake of disappointing results from US Retail Sales.
GBP/USD surpasses 1.2600 on weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD extends its march north and reclaims the 1.2600 hurdle for the first time since December on the back of the increasing downward bias in the Greenback, particularly exacerbated following disheartening US results.
Gold maintains the bid tone near $2,940
The continuation of the offered stance in the Greenback coupled with declining US yields across the board underpin the extra rebound in Gold prices, which trade at shouting distance from their record highs.
Weekly wrap: XRP, Solana and Dogecoin lead altcoin gains on Friday
XRP, Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 5.91%, 2.88% and 3.36% respectively on Friday. While Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around the $97,000 level, the three altcoins pave the way for recovery and rally in altcoins ranking within the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on CoinGecko.
Tariffs likely to impart a modest stagflationary hit to the economy this year
The economic policies of the Trump administration are starting to take shape. President Trump has already announced the imposition of tariffs on some of America's trading partners, and we assume there will be more levies, which will be matched by foreign retaliation, in the coming quarters.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.