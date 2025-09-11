EUR/USD Current price: 1.1693
- European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected.
- US Consumer Price Index indicated inflation remained sticky in August.
- EUR/USD struggles for direction, near-term picture favors lower lows.
The EUR/USD pair traded with a soft tone throughout the first half of the day, holding below the 1.1700 mark ahead of critical first-tier events. The first one was the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision. As widely anticipated, the central bank left interest rates unchanged.
Still, the ECB published fresh economic projections, which weighed on the Euro (EUR). Policymakers now see headline inflation averaging 2.1% in 2025, 1.7% in 2026, and 1.9% in 2027. For inflation excluding energy and food, they expect an average of 2.4% in 2025, 1.9% in 2026, and 1.8% in 2027. The economy is projected to grow by 1.2% in 2025, revised up from the 0.9% expected in June. The growth projection for 2026 has been slightly lowered to 1.0%, while the projection for 2027 remains unchanged at 1.3%.
The EUR/USD pair fell towards fresh daily lows in the 1.1660 area, but showed little signs of life ahead of the next major event: the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI). The figures were pretty much in line with expectations, as the annual CPI rose to 2.9% in August from 2.7% in July. The core annual reading printed at 3.1%, both meeting expectations. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.4% following the 0.2% increase recorded in July.
The US Dollar (USD) fell with the news, pushing EUR/USD back above the 1.1600 mark, as inflation data undermined the odds for a larger Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut when the central bank meets next week. As the dust settles, speculative interest has fully priced in three Fed rate cuts by the end of 2025.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is currently battling to retain the 1.1700 mark, unchanged on a daily basis according to the daily chart. The pair keeps developing a handful of pips above a flat 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently at 1.1670, while the longer moving averages remain far below the shorter one. The 100 SMA is heading marginally higher, but still losing its upward strength amid the absence of clear directional strength. Finally, technical indicators turned marginally lower but remain within neutral levels, reflecting the lack of directional interest.
The near-term picture, on the other hand, is bearish. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair develops below a mildly bearish 20 SMA, providing resistance around 1.1720. At the same time, EUR/USD briefly pierced a flat 100 SMA currently at around 1.1670. Finally, technical indicators head nowhere within negative levels, skewing the risk to the downside without confirming another leg south.
Support levels: 1.1670 1.1630 1.1590
Resistance levels: 1.1720 1.1770 1.1825
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ECB left rates unchanged, US inflation remains hot– LIVE
The European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged as widely anticipated in its September meeting. Meanwhile, the August US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in slightly hotter than anticipated, pushing the US Dollar down across the board.
EUR/USD regains the 1.1700 mark after ECB, US CPI
EUR/USD trades above the 1.1700 threshold after the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision and the US August Consumer Price Index. The ECB left interest rates unchanged as expected, while US inflation remained stickly ahead of the Federal Reserve announcement next week.
Gold struggles below $3,650 as investors digest US inflation figures
Gold struggles for direction, trading with a soft tone below the $3,650 mark, but still holding on to familiar levels. The latest US inflation data weighed on the US Dollar as market players were hoping for cooling price pressures rather than the actual uptick in the monthly CPI.
GBP/USD turns north after disappointing US inflation figures
GBP/USD trimmed early losses and approaches daily highs in the European session on Thursday amid broad US Dollar weakness. The Greenback lost its footing after the August Consumer Price Index data showed inflation was a bit hotter than in July.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.