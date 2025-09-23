EUR/USD Current price: 1.1796
- The September EU Hamburg Commercial Bank PMIs came in mixed.
- US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak about the economic outlook.
- EUR/USD losses upward momentum ahead of 1.1800, downside still limited.
The EUR/USD pair trades just shy of the 1.1800 mark, still confined to familiar levels as market participants await fresh clues on United States (US) economic progress and the words from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell.
Financial markets keep revolving around the latest Fed’s decision to trim interest rates and reconcile with additional cuts in the foreseeable future. The US Dollar (USD) remains pressured, although the dominant bearish trend has begun fading now that there’s more clarity on what’s next in the monetary front.
As the day unfolds, market players price in mixed European data, as the Hamburg Commercial Bank (HBOC) published the preliminary estimates of the September Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs). EU data came in mixed, with a downtick in manufacturing output balanced with a better-than-anticipated services index. As a result, the Composite PMI resulted at 51.2, slightly better than the 51.1 anticipated and the previous 51.
Coming up next are the US S&P Global PMIs, with manufacturing and services output expected to remain steady at expansionary levels. The Composite PMI is expected to print at 54.6, matching the August reading. Additionally, Fed Chair Powell is due to speak about the economic outlook at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Luncheon in Rhode Island. Speculative interest will be looking at data and Powell for clues that confirm the ongoing optimism about the US economic progress.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows it is confined to a tight intraday range, hovering around its opening. The risk remains skewed to the upside, albeit the momentum is lost. Technical indicators turned marginally lower, but remain within positive levels, limiting the odds for a relevant slide. At the same time, EUR/USD keeps holding above a mildly bullish Simple Moving Average (SMA), providing dynamic support at around 1.1730. Finally, the 100 and 200 SMAs grind north far below the shorter one, in line with limited USD demand.
The near-term picture is pretty much neutral. The 4-hour chart shows that the Momentum indicator stands directionless just above its 100 line, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator turned marginally lower and stands at around 53. Finally, the EUR/USD pair develops above all its moving averages, with a flat 20 SMA providing intraday support at around 1.1770.
Support levels: 1.1770 1.1730 1.1690
Resistance levels: 1.1820 1.1855 1.1890
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.1750 region on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and declines to the 1.1750 region on Wednesday. Disappointing business sentiment data from Germany weigh on the Euro, while the US Dollar benefits from the cautious market mood, forcing the pair to remain on the back foot.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3450 following two-day recovery
GBP/USD reverses its direction and drops toward 1.3450 after closing the first two days of the week in positive territory. The renewed US Dollar strength on upbeat US data and Fed Chairman Powell's cautious tone on further policy easing weighs on the pair.
Gold stabilizes near $3,770 after correcting from record-high
Gold trades in a narrow range at around $3,770 after correcting from the record-high it set above $3,790 on Tuesday. The US Dollar's resilience and the modest recovery seen in US Treasury bond yields limit XAU/USD's upside as investors await comments from Fed policymakers.
Litecoin price steadies after sharp drop, eyes recovery
Litecoin (LTC) price is attempting to recover, trading above $106 at the time of writing on Wednesday after starting the week on a bearish note. Supply distribution data shows that a certain whale seized the opportunity and accumulated Litecoin during recent price dips.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.