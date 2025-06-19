EUR/USD traded in a vacillating fashion below the 1.1500 threshold.

The US Dollar clocked slight gains amid the resurgence of the risk-off mood.

The US markets remained closed due to the Juneteenth federal holiday.

On Thursday, the Euro (EUR) maintained its position against the US Dollar (USD) around its closing levels from Wednesday.

Indeed, EUR/USD navigated a narrow range in the sub-1.1500 region, while the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose marginally, at some point surpassing the key 99.00 barrier.

War and tariffs stoke market volatility

Heightened tensions in the Middle East have offset any positive momentum from US-China trade talks, while the July 9 deadline for “Liberation Day” tariffs continues to weigh on sentiment. The recent escalation between Israel and Iran has sparked speculation about potential US intervention in the conflict.

Policy path part ways

Following its June meeting, the Fed unanimously opted to keep rates at 4.25–4.50% and revised its quarterly forecasts higher for both unemployment and inflation, reflecting tariff-related risks.

Policymakers remain split on future moves, however: two foresee a single cut in 2025, seven expect no reductions despite a median dot-plot call for 50 bps of cuts by year-end, and eight anticipate rates ending the year between 3.75% and 4.00%.

Conversely, the European Central Bank (ECB) reduced its Deposit Facility Rate to 2.00% earlier this month, adopting a cautiously hawkish stance, with President Lagarde dismissing the possibility of further easing in the absence of a significant decline in external conditions.

Speculative sentiment favours the Euro

Non-commercial interest in the single currency has surged, with CFTC data through June 10 showing open interest near multi-year highs and net long positions at fresh peaks. Commercial hedgers, by contrast, have increased their short exposure, signalling institutional caution.

Through the technical window

EUR/USD faces immediate resistance at the June 2025 high of 1.1631, followed by the October 2021 peak at 1.1692 and the 1.1700 milestone.

On the downside, support sits at the 55-day SMA at 1.1323, then the weekly trough of 1.1210 and the monthly base of 1.1064.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is near 57, suggests a bullish tilt, while the Average Directional Index (ADX), which is around 20, indicates only modest trend strength.

EUR/USD daily chart





Moving forward

Next on tap on the domestic calendar will be German Producer Prices, preliminary June Consumer Confidence, and the ECOFIN meeting on June 20.