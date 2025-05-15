- EUR/USD failed to sustain earlier gains past the 1.1200 barrier on Thursday.
- The US Dollar resumed its decline as trade enthusiasm lost impulse.
- US Producer Prices came in below expectations in April.
The Euro (EUR) quickly faded the initial strength, ending the day marginally up on Thursday. Indeed, EUR/USD came under fresh selling pressure soon after hitting daily tops near 1.1230 in a context of humble losses in the US Dollar (USD).
The US Dollar Index (DXY), in the meantime, navigated a tight range in the area below the 101.00 level, following a correction in US Treasury yields across different time frames.
Optimism around global trade dims
Initial optimism around US–China trade developments helped lift risk appetite, after both sides agreed to roll back tariffs from over 100% to 10%, with a 90-day freeze on further hikes. A 20% tariff on fentanyl-linked imports from China remained in place, keeping the overall tariff burden at 30%.
That agreement followed a US–UK trade pact and bullish commentary from President Trump hinting at more deals ahead.
However, the absence of concrete detail in the US–China agreement continued to fuel market scepticism, limiting follow-through on the dollar’s rebound and offering the risk complex a temporary lift.
Fed–ECB divergence grows clearer
The widening policy gap between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) is another focal point for FX markets.
While the Fed kept interest rates unchanged and maintained its hawkish guidance, the ECB delivered a 25 basis points cut last month, lowering its deposit rate to 2.25%.
Another ECB cut could arrive as early as June, while the Fed is now seen holding rates steady at least until September. Markets still price in two Fed cuts by year-end, helped by soft April inflation readings and tempered trade expectations.
Speculative flows stay bullish on the Euro
Despite recent volatility, speculative appetite for the euro remains solid. CFTC data through May 6 showed net long positions holding near recent highs at 75.7K contracts, with open interest rising to 738K—its highest level since September 2024.
However, commercial traders remained net short, highlighting corporate caution amid ongoing macro uncertainty.
Technical outlook: Resistance proving sticky
EUR/USD continues to face resistance at its 2025 high of 1.1572 (April 21). Beyond that, the 1.1600 handle and the October 2021 peak at 1.1692 mark the next upside hurdles.
Support levels to watch include the May low at 1.1064 (May 12), followed by the temporary 55-day SMA at 1.1055 and the key 200-day SMA at 1.0796.
Momentum indicators are sending mixed signals. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped below 48, suggesting a mild bearish bias, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) at 32 points to a still-active but weakening trend.
EUR/USD daily chart
Outlook: Volatility ahead
EUR/USD looks likely to remain volatile, driven by shifting headlines and central bank divergence. While speculative positioning continues to favour the euro, uncertainty around trade policy and monetary outlooks is likely to keep the pair on an uneven path in the near term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Consolidation seems the name of the game
AUD/USD came under further downside pressure on Thursday, adding to Wednesday’s retracement and briefly dipping below the key support at 0.6400 the figure. The pair’s pullback came despite decent losses in the Greenback and firmer Australian labour market report.
EUR/USD: Door open to further weakness
EUR/USD is starting to feel heavy, with growing concern that more downside could be just around the corner. The pair has struggled to hold onto any bullish momentum and has been steadily drifting lower since hitting yearly highs near 1.1570 in late April.
Gold hovers around $3,200 amid tepid buying
Gold kept up its bullish momentum on Thursday, climbing to fresh daily highs above the key $3,200 mark per troy ounce. The move is getting a boost from a softer Greenback and a generally cautious mood in global markets, while the initial excitement around the US–China trade deal continues to fade.
Crypto Today: SOL, XRP and ADA in danger zone as Bitcoin price anchors market above $3.4 trillion
The cryptocurrency sector declined 4% on Thursday, with aggregate market capitalization hovering precariously above the $3.4 trillion mark. Top altcoins XRP, Solana and Cardano booked losses higher than the market average, with the more resilient performance of BTC and ETH signaled a flight-to-quality trade.
Why the UK’s first quarter growth surge looks strange
The UK economy roared back to life in the first quarter after stagnating through the second half of last year. Or did it? We're not sure the data is an accurate guide to what's going on beneath the surface.