EUR/USD Price Forecast: Further losses likely below 1.1600

EUR/USD stayed on the back foot on Tuesday, adding to Monday’s pessimism and testing support in the mid-1.1600s.

The ongoing slide comes as political uncertainty in France refuses to fade and the US federal government shutdown drags on, with no sign of compromise from either side.

At the same time, the Greenback keeps powering ahead. The US Dollar Index (DXY) found fresh momentum in the risk-off mood, climbing to two-week highs around the 98.50–98.60 band.

Paris politics taking centre stage

France’s political saga is back in the headlines. President Emmanuel Macron turned to outgoing prime minister Sebastien Lecornu, asking him to open talks with rival parties and find a way out of the stalemate.

The twist? Lecornu had just resigned only hours after unveiling what became the shortest-lived cabinet in modern French history. Even so, Macron wants him to stay on temporarily and steer discussions until Wednesday night in hopes of restoring some calm. Tic-toc, tic-toc.

Central banks keeping their guard up

Across the Atlantic, the Federal Reserve (Fed) cut rates by 25 basis points on September 17, a nod to a softer labour market, though it also warned inflation remains “somewhat elevated.”

The Fed’s latest dot plot tilted dovish, signalling another 50 basis points of easing before year-end, followed by smaller cuts running into 2026–27. Growth forecasts inched up to 1.6%, unemployment held steady at 4.5%, and inflation expectations were unchanged.

Not all officials were on board: incoming governor Stephen Miran pushed for a larger half-point cut but couldn’t sway the committee.

At his press conference, Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged slower job creation and softer household spending, alongside inflation readings of 2.7% for headline PCE and 2.9% for core. He said tariffs are keeping some prices sticky even as services inflation cools, adding that the balance of risks now looks “more balanced”, a hint the Fed is nearing neutral rather than starting a deep easing cycle.

When he spoke again on September 23, Powell doubled down on that message: inflation could still flare up even as a weaker labour market drags on growth.

Meanwhile in Europe, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept rates unchanged in September and stuck to its meeting-by-meeting approach. Policymakers said inflation remains on track to converge toward the 2% medium-term goal. Core inflation is projected to average 2.4% in 2025 before easing to 1.9% in 2026 and 1.8% in 2027.

President Christine Lagarde said policy is in a “good place” and that risks are broadly balanced, stressing again that future moves will depend entirely on the data.

Trade tensions bubbling in the background

Trade remains the wild card in the global mix. Washington and Beijing agreed to a 90-day truce that has helped calm nerves, but tariffs are still firmly in place: the US maintains 30% duties on Chinese goods, while Beijing keeps 10% on US exports.

There’s also been movement between Washington and Brussels. The US and EU reached a partial trade deal that lowers EU tariffs on American industrial goods and expands access for agricultural and seafood exports. In return, Washington imposed a 15% tariff on most EU imports.

The big unresolved issue? Autos, still hanging under the threat of new tariffs.

Investors turning wary on the Euro

Positioning data shows traders have become more cautious. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) figures for the week ending September 23 remain in place in light of the current federal government shutdown and the inability to update data releases. The latest report revealed net longs on the EUR falling to 114.3K contracts, the lowest since July. Institutional net shorts, in the meantime, narrowed slightly to 165.8K, while open interest rose to a two-week high of 859.2K contracts.

Technical landscape

EUR/USD remains mired in a sideline pattern, with the immediate hurdle just above 1.1900 the figure and some decent contention near the 1.1600 neighbourhood. Furthermore, the constructive outlook for the pair should remain intact as long as it trades above its key 200-day SMA at 1.1202.

In case bulls regain control, the next up-barrier is expected at the 2025 ceiling of 1.1918 (September 17), just ahead of the psychological 1.2000 threshold.

In contrast, a breach below the weekly trough at 1.1645 (September 25) could pave the way to a potential challenge of the intermediate 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1625, seconded by the weekly base at 1.1574 (August 27) and the August valley at 1.1391 (August 1).

Momentum indicators point to further losses in the very near term: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) slips back to the 45 zone, indicative that extra decline could be lying ahead. In addition, the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 12 suggests a trend that lacks muscle for now.

EUR/USD daily chart

Looking for a spark

EUR/USD might have some room to rebound, but a clear trigger is missing. A dovish surprise from the Fed, weaker demand for US assets, a steady-handed ECB, or progress on trade could all be enough to turn sentiment around and give the pair a lift.