TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Firm US Dollar ahead of manufacturing data

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Firm US Dollar ahead of manufacturing data
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1520

  • The Hamburg Commercial Bank upwardly revised European Manufacturing PMIs.
  • ISM will release the US October Manufacturing PMI, still forecast below 50.
  • EUR/USD retains its bearish bias, aiming to test a critical long-term support at 1.1470.

The EUR/USD pair approaches the 1.1500 mark on Monday, kicking off November, falling to fresh three-month lows amid persistent US Dollar (USD) demand. The Greenback found fresh footing mid-last week following a hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) announcement. The central bank trimmed the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) as expected, but Chair Jerome Powell said the decision was risk management.

Moreover, Powell said that a December rate cut should not be taken for granted. Following the Fed’s announcement, different officials were on the wires, backing the Chair's words. As a result, speculative interest rolled back bets for a December cut, resulting in a firmer USD.

Meanwhile, the United States (US) government shutdown continues. The lack of US data surely fuels the Fed’s wait-and-see stance on monetary policy while leaving market participants clueless.

On the data front, the Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) released the final versions of the European Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The EU index was confirmed at 50, as previously estimated, while the German Manufacturing PMI also came in line with expectations, printing at 49.6.

S&P Global will release the final estimate of the US Manufacturing PMI in the American session, while ISM will publish its own Manufacturing PMI estimate, forecast at 49.5 in October. Other than that, a couple of Fed officials will be on the wires.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD is currently trading at around 1.1520, little changed on a daily basis, yet with a clear downward bias. A bearish 20 SMA slides south below the longer ones, in line with the dominant bearish momentum, standing at 1.1567. Furthermore, the 100 SMA is also bearish, falling above the shorter one at 1.1616, while the 200 SMA continues to trend lower at 1.1664. The Momentum indicator remains in negative territory, suggesting that sellers still hold the upper hand, even as the latest print shows only a mild improvement. At the same time, the RSI indicator has recovered to 32.76 from earlier oversold extremes yet remains well below the neutral 50 mark, reinforcing a bearish tone and only a limited bounce risk for now. As long as EUR/USD fails to reclaim the 20 SMA at 1.1567, bears are likely to press for further softness, while a sustained break above 1.1567/1.1616 would be needed to temper the bearish case.

In the daily chart, a bearish 20 SMA sits below the 100 SMA and above the rising 200 SMA, hinting at sellers holding the grip in the near term. The 20 SMA stands at 1.1613, while the 100 SMA is directionless around 1.1665. Technical indicators corroborate the bearish bias, as the Momentum indicator remains within negative levels, while the RSI indicator is tracking lower at 35.8. Unless EUR/USD reclaims the 20 SMA at 1.1613, risks remain skewed to additional slides toward the 1.1470 price zone, a long-term static support level.

(This content was partially created with the help of an AI tool)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1540

EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1540

EUR/USD is still under pressure, extending last week’s decline, although it seems to have met some decent contention near the 1.1500 support so far on Monday. The pair’s extra pullback comes once again amid further gains in the US Dollar and rising US Treasury yields as traders keep assessing the lastest FOMC event. Meanwhile, the poor performance of the October’s ISM Manufacturing PMI appears to limit the buck’s upside.

GBP/USD looks sidelined below 1.3150

GBP/USD looks sidelined below 1.3150

GBP/USD remains on the defensive as markets enter the latter part of the NA session on Monday. In the meantime, Cable appears to have embarked on a consolidative move below the 1.3150 level, always amid decent gains in the Greenback and steady pre-BoE caution.

Gold turns negative, challenges $4,000

Gold turns negative, challenges $4,000

Gold gives away its initial gains and slips back toward the $4,000 neighbourhood per troy ounce on the back of the firm tone in the US Dollar, increasing US Treasury yields across the curve, and cooling tensions on the US-China trade front.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe tank as whale interest fades

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe tank as whale interest fades

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, are at bearish crossroads, facing further losses. Both on-chain and derivatives data suggest that large wallet investors and retailers are reducing their risk exposure, boosting the supply pressure. 

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA slips below $0.58 as bearish momentum and trader short bets intensify

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA slips below $0.58 as bearish momentum and trader short bets intensify

Cardano (ADA) price slips 6%, trading below $0.58 at the time of writing on Monday, extending last week’s 10% fall. Weakening on-chain activity and rising short positions among traders signal growing bearish sentiment.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers