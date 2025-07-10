EUR/USD Current price: 1.1703

US President Trump announced fresh tariffs, market’s uncertainty soars.

The June FOMC meeting Minutes repeated the well-known cautious narrative.

EUR/USD confined to familiar levels around 1.1700, bears maintain the pressure.

The EUR/USD pair trades lifeless at around 1.1700 for a third consecutive day amid renewed inflation and growth concerns. United States (US) President Donald Trump sent a second round of tariffs letters on Wednesday, while announcing a 50% tariff on copper imports going into effect on August 1.

Furthermore, President Trump threatened Brazil with a 50% levy on all goods, accusing the country on attacking US tech companies and of conducting a “witch hunt” against former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Meanwhile, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) released the Minutes of the June meeting. The document maintained the well-known cautious narrative, repeating that officials believe uncertainty has diminished, but remains elevated. The majority of policymakers think that at least some reduction in the federal fund rate is both likely and appropriate before year-end, although some officials prefer not to make reductions before year-end.

Fears limit demand for the high-yielding Euro, yet as concerns came from the US, the Greenback is also unable to attract buyers.

Data-wise, Germany released the final estimate of the June Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), confirming it at 2% year-on-year (YoY) as previously estimated. Across the pond, the US released Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 5, which rose by 227K, better than the 235K expected and below the previous 232K. Other than that, several Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers will be on the wires during American trading hours.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows it keeps developing above all its moving averages, although the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) lost momentum and turned flat, currently at around 1.1650. Technical indicators, in the meantime, grind lower, reaching fresh weekly lows well above their midlines, not enough to support a bearish continuation.

The 4-hour chart shows that EUR/USD is bearish in the near term. The pair briefly traded above a bearish 20 SMA, but quickly returned below it, currently at around 1.1720. The 100 SMA, in the meantime, provides dynamic support at around 1.1670. Finally, technical indicators hedge firmly south within negative levels, supporting a new leg lower, particularly if the 1.1670 area gives up.

Support levels: 1.1675 1.1640 1.1590

Resistance levels: 1.1720 1.1770 1.1805