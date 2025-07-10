EUR/USD Current price: 1.1703
- US President Trump announced fresh tariffs, market’s uncertainty soars.
- The June FOMC meeting Minutes repeated the well-known cautious narrative.
- EUR/USD confined to familiar levels around 1.1700, bears maintain the pressure.
The EUR/USD pair trades lifeless at around 1.1700 for a third consecutive day amid renewed inflation and growth concerns. United States (US) President Donald Trump sent a second round of tariffs letters on Wednesday, while announcing a 50% tariff on copper imports going into effect on August 1.
Furthermore, President Trump threatened Brazil with a 50% levy on all goods, accusing the country on attacking US tech companies and of conducting a “witch hunt” against former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Meanwhile, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) released the Minutes of the June meeting. The document maintained the well-known cautious narrative, repeating that officials believe uncertainty has diminished, but remains elevated. The majority of policymakers think that at least some reduction in the federal fund rate is both likely and appropriate before year-end, although some officials prefer not to make reductions before year-end.
Fears limit demand for the high-yielding Euro, yet as concerns came from the US, the Greenback is also unable to attract buyers.
Data-wise, Germany released the final estimate of the June Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), confirming it at 2% year-on-year (YoY) as previously estimated. Across the pond, the US released Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 5, which rose by 227K, better than the 235K expected and below the previous 232K. Other than that, several Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers will be on the wires during American trading hours.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows it keeps developing above all its moving averages, although the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) lost momentum and turned flat, currently at around 1.1650. Technical indicators, in the meantime, grind lower, reaching fresh weekly lows well above their midlines, not enough to support a bearish continuation.
The 4-hour chart shows that EUR/USD is bearish in the near term. The pair briefly traded above a bearish 20 SMA, but quickly returned below it, currently at around 1.1720. The 100 SMA, in the meantime, provides dynamic support at around 1.1670. Finally, technical indicators hedge firmly south within negative levels, supporting a new leg lower, particularly if the 1.1670 area gives up.
Support levels: 1.1675 1.1640 1.1590
Resistance levels: 1.1720 1.1770 1.1805
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.1700 after US data
EUR/USD comes under modest selling pressure and declines toward 1.1700 on Thursday. The better-than-expected weekly Initial Jobless Claims data supports the USD and weighs on the pair, while markets await clarity on the EU-US trade relations.
Crypto market sees $500 million in liquidation as Bitcoin hit record highs amid dovish Fed minutes
Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $111,999 on Wednesday amid dovish Fed minutes, fueling wider market optimism. CoinGlass data shows that over $500 million in leveraged positions were liquidated across crypto markets in the past 24 hours.
GBP/USD falls to 1.3550 region on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and falls toward 1.3550 following a short-lasting recovery attempt in the European morning. The cautious market stance and upbeat Jobless Claims data help the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction as focus remains on US tariff news.
Gold holds above $3,300 but struggles to attract buyers
Gold holds above $3,300 on Thursday but struggles to build on Wednesday's gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stabilizes near 4.35% following the previous day's sharp decline, making it difficult for XAU/USD to push higher.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.