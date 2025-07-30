EUR/USD dropped to fresh multi-week lows in the 1.1430-1.1420 band.

The US Dollar kept the bid tone unchallenged in fresh two-month tops.

The Federal Reserve left its interest rates the same, as anticipated.

EUR/USD tumbled into the 1.1430–1.1420 zone on Wednesday, marking multi‑week lows as broad‑based US Dollar (USD) strength drove the US Dollar Index well past the 99.00 barrier.

Trade deals and data fuel Dollar optimism

In recent days, a new US–EU framework deal injected fresh confidence into the greenback. Under the agreement, most EU exports to the US will face a 15% tariff—up from April’s 10% but well below the initially threatened 30%—while critical sectors like aircraft, semiconductors, chemicals, and select farm goods escape duties altogether. Steel and aluminium tariffs remain at 50%.

In return, the EU has pledged to purchase $750 billion in US energy, acquire “vast amounts” of American military equipment, and boost investment in the US by over $600 billion.

Collaborating with the ongoing rally in the Greenback emerged auspicious results from the ADP report (+104K jobs) and flash GDP readings, showing the economy is expected to have expanded more than estimated by 3.0% YoY in the April-June period.

But… European backlash clouds the accord

Despite the trade headlines, not everyone in Europe is celebrating. Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that higher tariffs will weigh heavily on the economy, and France’s President Emmanuel Macron lamented the deal as “a dark day” for Europe. Their criticism underscores lingering concerns about the pact’s long‑term impact.

Fed and ECB both hold steady

Central banks on both sides of the Atlantic remained on pause.

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday in a split decision that provided little indication of when borrowing costs might be reduced and drew dissent from two of the bank's governors (Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman), both of whom are Trump appointees who agree that monetary policy is too tight.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde struck an upbeat tone after keeping rates unchanged, describing eurozone growth as “solid, if not a little bit better.” Traders have since pared back bets on an autumn rate cut, pushing the odds of easing into next spring.

Speculators shuffle positions

CFTC data through July 22 show speculators dialling back their net long EUR positions to around 125.5K contracts—their smallest bullish stance in two weeks—while institutional traders reduced their net shorts to roughly 177.7K contracts. Additionally, open interest has climbed for a fifth consecutive week, nearing 843.5K contracts and highlighting robust market engagement.

Key technical levels

To reclaim lost ground, EUR/USD must clear its 2025 high of 1.1830 (July 1) and then eye the September 2021 peak of 1.1909 (September 3), with the symbolic 1.2000 level looming beyond.

On the flip side, near‑term support holds at the July base of 1.1425 (July 30), followed by the weekly trough at 1.1445 (June 19) and the interim 100‑day SMA at 1.1350.

Momentum indicators remain mixed: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dipped toward 37—suggesting further downside is possible—while the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 22 signals that no clear trend has yet cemented.

EUR/USD daily chart

What’s in store for EUR?

Absent a decisive shift in US monetary policy or a thaw in trade tensions, EUR/USD looks set to tread water. Only a genuinely dovish pivot from the Fed or signs of trade‑war détente are likely to spark a meaningful euro rebound in the near term.