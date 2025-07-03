- EUR/USD added to recent weakness and slipped back to three-day troughs.
- The US Dollar regained further composure on positive data and the Fed’s repricing.
- US markets will be closed on July 4 due to the Independence Day holiday.
The Euro (EUR) maintained the bearish trend for the second day in a row vs the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with EUR/USD receding to as low as the 1.1720-1.1710 range, or three-day lows, amid a strong bounce in US yields across the curve, in contrast to renewed weakness in Germany’s 10-year bund yields.
Political pressure on the Fed
Despite renewed criticism from President Trump, who called for interest rates as low as “1% or lower” and accused Fed Chair Jerome Powell of neglecting his duties, the greenback shrugged off the remarks and found support on Thursday.
Geopolitics and risk sentiment
A fragile ceasefire in the Middle East last week rekindled investors’ appetite for risk assets, initially weighing heavily on the Greenback and giving the Euro and other risk-linked currencies an extra lift.
Trade tensions remain front and centre
With the July 9 deadline for a US tariff pause looming, markets remain cautious. The European Union (EU) is also negotiating several trade accords, including talks with the UK. President Trump said he has no plans to extend the tariff truce beyond July 9, remained uncertain on a deal with Japan but noted an agreement has been reached with Vietnam and hopes one with India soon.
Policy divergence on hold
The Federal Reserve (Fed) left rates at 4.25%–4.50% in June but upgraded its inflation and unemployment forecasts, with the dot plot still signalling 50 basis points of easing this year.
By contrast, the European Central Bank (ECB) cut its deposit rate to 2.00% earlier this month, and President Christine Lagarde warned any further easing would depend on a clear drop in external demand.
Market positioning still favour the EUR
The latest CFTC data for the week ending June 24 showed non-commercial net longs in the single currency rising to over 111.1K contracts, the highest since January 2024, while commercial players’ net shorts climbed to around 164.3K contracts, levels not seen since December 2023. In addition, open interest has surged to two-week highs around 762.6K contracts.
Technical landscape
Immediate resistance lies at the 2025 ceiling of 1.1830 (July 1), with the September 2018 high of 1.1815 (September 24) and the June 2018 peak of 1.1852 (June 14) coming into focus should that level give way.
Just the opposite, the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1418 offers interim support, prior to the weekly trough at 1.1210 (May 29) and the May floor of 1.1064 (May 12), all sitting above the psychological 1.1000 mark.
Momentum indicators remain constructive; the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is holding around 68, suggests that conditions are stretched but still upward-leaning, while an Average Directional Index (ADX) reading above 33 indicates a strengthening trend.
EUR/USD daily chart
Medium-term view
The pair's uptrend is anticipated to continue, provided there are no new geopolitical or macroeconomic disturbances, supported by a decrease in risk aversion and the potential for further easing from the Fed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains offered around 1.1760
EUR/USD keep daily losses well in place in the 1.1760 region on the back of the solid peerformance of the US Dollar. Indeed, the Greenback gathered steam in response to the better-than-expected prints from June’s Payrolls, while the small improvement in the US ISM Services PMI also added to the upbeat mood.
GBP/USD advances modestly near 1.3650
GBP/USD is trading with decent gains and revisits the mid-1.3600s on Thursday despite another firm bias in the Greenback, which remains underpinned by solid results from the US calendar prior to the July 4 Independence Day holiday. Back to the UK, investors maintain a watchful stance from developments on the fiscal front.
Gold has limited bearish slope as long as above $3,325
Prices of Gold now move in a consolidative fashion around the $3,330 zone per troy ounce on the back of the firmer US Dollar, higher US yields and investors’ repricing of Fed rate cuts following solid NFP prints and the small improvement in the ISM Services PMI.
Injective extends gains as Testnet goes live amid rising demand for tokenized stocks
Injective rises 5% at press time Thursday, following the 11.50% surge from the previous day on the back of Injective Protocol's Testnet going live. Amid the rising buzz around tokenized stocks, the Testnet launch boosted the optimism around the future of the platform and its token, with Open Interests in the derivatives market hitting a 30-day high of $170 million.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
The EUR/USD pair is the most traded currency pair in the Forex market, representing the relationship between the Euro, the Eurozone’s official currency, and the US Dollar. Known for its high liquidity and tight spreads, the EUR/USD pair is a favorite among traders, from beginners to seasoned professionals.