EUR/USD Current price: 1.1433
- EU Sentix Investor Confidence improved in June to 0.2 from the -8.1 posted in May.
- Financial markets await news from the undergoing US-China trade talks.
- EUR/USD pressures weekly highs but lacks directional momentum in the near term.
The EUR/USD pair trades at the upper end of its recent range, finding an intraday top at around 1.1440, yet holding nearby. The US Dollar (USD) strengthened throughout the first half of the day amid optimism the United States (US) and China are closer to resolve trade tensions.
Top representatives from both countries met in London on Monday, and announce late in the American session that the discussion will continue on Tuesday. Ahead of a definition, the positive sentiment faded, yet not reverted. The USD turned south as European stocks struggle to advance, with major indexes trading mixed around their opening levels.
Data-wise, the Eurozone (EU) released the June Sentix Investor Confidence index, which improved from 0.2 from the -8.1 posted in May. The American session won’t bring relevant data, with the focus on the May Consumer Price Index (CPI) scheduled for release on Wednesday.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows EUR/USD could extend gains, as buyers hold the grip. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame lack directional momentum, but hold well above their midlines. At the same time, a mildly bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) gains upward traction at around 1.1330, while far above the longer ones.
The near-term picture is neutral-to-bullish. The EUR/USD pair keeps seesawing around a flat 20 SMA, currently above it, yet still not confirming a clear bullish breakout. The 100 and 200 SMAs aim higher below the current level, in line with the dominant bullish trend. Finally, technical indicators turned north, but hold around their midlines, falling short of confirming an advance.
Support levels: 1.1385 1.1340 1.1310
Resistance levels: 1.1450 1.1490 1.1525
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The uptrend looks fragile
AUD/USD rose to new 2025 highs near 0.6550 on Wednesday. The move, however, lacked follow through and eventually prompted the Aussie Dollar to surrender those gains and embark on a downward path toward the key support around the 0.6500 region.
EUR/USD: There is a tough barrier at 1.1500
EUR/USD maintained its weekly recovery well in place, this time coming to levels just pips away from the key 1.1500 the figure, always on the back of the intense move lower in the US Dollar, which was particularly sponsored by lower US inflation data in May and hopes of a resolution of the US-China trade stalemate.
Gold looks consolidative near $3,340
Gold prices appear to have entered a consolidative range around the $3,340 zone per troy ounce on Wednesday. The yellow metal’s move higher follows a decline in the Greenback after softer US inflation readings in May, although trade optimism seems to be limiting further gains for now.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP offers breakout signals to $3.00 backed by heightened institutional interest
Ripple (XRP) is rising marginally to trade at $2.31 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as interest in XRP-related financial products rapidly grows, with Ondo Finance, a tokenization platform, launching its flagship tokenized US treasury fund on the blockchain.
US and China agree to implement the implementation of the already-agreed consensus
After two days of back-and-forth in London, the U.S.–China trade circus wrapped with what can only be described as a diplomatic tautology: a late-night announcement that both sides have “agreed in principle on a framework to implement the Geneva consensus”.