EUR/USD Current price: 1.1428
- United States employment-related data keeps missing expectations.
- The European Central Bank trimmed interest rates by 25 bps as anticipated.
- EUR/USD nears its weekly highs and aims to extend its gains.
The EUR/USD pair spent the first half of the day trading uneventfully a handful of pips above the 1.1400 threshold, consolidating weekly gains ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision.
The US Dollar (USD), in the meantime, remained under pressure amid soft United States (US) data released on Wednesday, and persistent global trade tensions. Concerns about US economic progress have been the main theme since President Donald Trump launched his trade war, with the focus now on mounting tensions with Beijing.
Data-wise, the Eurozone (EU) released the April Producer Price Index (PPI), which fell by 2.2% on a monthly basis, and rose by 0.7% from a year earlier. The figures were softer than the previous -1.7% and 1.9% respectively.
The ECB lowered key rates by 25 basis points (bps) as expected. With this decision, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations, the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility stood at 2.15%, 2.4% and 2%, respectively.
Meanwhile, the US published Initial Jobless Claims, which jumped to 247K from the previous 239K, and Q1 Nonfarm Productivity, which fell 1.5%. Unit Labor Cost in the same period increased by 6.6%. Finally, the April Goods and Services Trade Balance, which posted a deficit of $-61.6 billion, much better than the anticipated $-94 billion. Softer than anticipated US employment figures took their toll on the USD, which accelerated its slide across the board.
As American traders reach their desks, ECB President Christine Lagarde kicks off her press conference. Hints on future monetary policy decisions could affect the EUR, but she will likely repeat that policymakers will remain data-dependent and take their decisions meeting by meeting.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades near an intraday peak at 1.1449, and the daily chart shows the risk remains skewed to the downside, albeit the momentum is still missing. Still, the pair develops above all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) turning modestly higher at around 1.1290 and well above the longer ones. Technical indicators aim north within positive levels, favoring a bullish extension in the upcoming sessions.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD is technically bullish. The 20 SMA heads firmly north, providing intraday support, currently at around 1.1410. At the same time, technical indicators rotated north, yet the Momentum indicator remains within neutral levels. Chances are of a continued advance once the pair overcomes the 1.1470 resistance area.
Support levels: 1.1410 1.1375 1.1330
Resistance levels: 1.1460 1.1505 1.1550
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
