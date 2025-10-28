TRENDING:
BoJ Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bulls hold the grip, on pause ahead of central banks

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bulls hold the grip, on pause ahead of central banks
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1632

  • Tepid German data and France political turmoil limit Euro’s advance.
  • Trade deals headlines underpin the mood ahead of Fed, ECB announcements.
  • EUR/USD holds on to modest intraday gains after reaching a fresh weekly high.

The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1630, easing from an early peak of 1.1668. The pair sees little action, but managed to post a higher high on a daily basis, while adding ground for a fifth consecutive day.

A better market mood undermines demand for the US Dollar (USD) in the near term, amid easing trade tensions. Following Monday’s news hinting a working framework between the United States (US) and China, markets found out on Tuesday that the US and Japan had reached a deal on rate earths supply and production, which also reaffirms previous agreements.

Meanwhile, Euro (EUR) gains remain capped by soft local data and local political woes. On the one hand, Germany published the GfK Consumer Confidence Survey, which shrank in November to -24.1 from the previous -22.3 and against expectations of -22. On the other hand, the French government opposed the Socialist Party's proposal for a more socially fair tax bill.

The pair’s inaction is also linked to the upcoming central banks’ announcements. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday, while the European Central Bank (ECB) will do so on Thursday.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD is currently trading at around 1.1632, little changed on a daily basis. A bullish 20 SMA advances at 1.1632, now marginally above the 100 SMA at 1.1628, signaling buyers are attempting to regain the short-term lead. However, the 200 SMA remains southbound, capping the upside at around 1.1691. At the same time, the Momentum indicator has faded from recent positive readings and now hovers near its midline, reflecting waning upside speed. Meanwhile, the RSI retreated to 49.6 from above 60, returning to the neutral band and indicating absent directional strength with a slight bearish tilt. A sustained push while the 20 SMA continues to advance, followed by clearance of the 200 SMA resistance at 1.1691, would strengthen recovery prospects; conversely, failure to defend the 100 SMA support at 1.1628 risks a resumption of the downside in line with the longer-term moving averages.

In the daily chart, a bearish 20 SMA extends its slide below a still bullish 100 SMA, reinforcing the short-term downside bias and hinting at additional weakness ahead as sellers hold the grip. The 20 SMA stands at 1.1645, capping the immediate upside, while a bullish 100 SMA at 1.1664 advances above the shorter average, defining a nearby resistance band at 1.1645–1.1664. At the same time, the Momentum indicator has recovered into mildly positive territory over recent sessions but remains flat, in line with the lack of directional strength. Finally, the RSI eased to 46.7, endorsing a bearish tilt.

(This content was partially created with the help of an AI tool)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD: Outlook remains unclear

EUR/USD: Outlook remains unclear

EUR/USD loses ground and recedes below the 1.1600 support in the wake of the FOMC event on Wednesday. The Greenback’s sharp bounce following Chair Powell’s press conference keeps the pair under pressure as investors shift their attention to the upcoming ECB meeting on Thursday.

GBP/USD resumes bearish ways as Fed rate cut bolsters Greenback

GBP/USD resumes bearish ways as Fed rate cut bolsters Greenback

GBP/USD fell steeply during Wednesday’s American market session, extending a decline through the 200-day Exponential Moving Average and pushing Cable positioning even further into bear country. GBP/USD has closed in the red for eight of the last nine consecutive trading days, pushing the Pound Sterling into a -2.46% swing against the US Dollar top-to-bottom.

Gold gives away its gains, back near $3,950

Gold gives away its gains, back near $3,950

Gold surrenders its daily advance and returns to the $3,950 region per troy ounce amid the pronounced rebound in the Greenback and the equally strong uptick in US Treasury yields following Chief Powell’s press conference and the Fed rate cut on Wednesday.

Bank of Japan expected to stand pat on interest rates, awaiting PM Takaichi’s moves

Bank of Japan expected to stand pat on interest rates, awaiting PM Takaichi’s moves

The Bank of Japan meets on Thursday and is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, awaiting the first moves of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s new cabinet. Market hopes that the BoJ will continue normalising its monetary policy remain intact, and some central bank policymakers have confirmed that theory. 

What should we expect from this week’s ECB meeting?

What should we expect from this week’s ECB meeting?

ECB is expected to stay on hold this Thursday. The euro area economy has been relatively resilient and the foresees slight further upside revisions of growth projections from the ECB by their December update. Most policymakers may feel rates are at the right level presently as inflation risks are comparatively balanced.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2600 at the time of writing on Wednesday, surfacing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.2618 for a potential breakout.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers