EUR/USD flirted with the 1.1500 barrier, or four-day peaks, on Wednesday.

The US Dollar deflated to multi-day lows on disheartening US CPI prints.

A rate cut by the Fed in September gathers traction following US inflation data.

On Wednesday, the Euro (EUR) continued its weekly upward trend, trading just below monthly highs against a broadly depressed US Dollar (USD).

Indeed, EUR/USD rose to multi-day peaks in the boundaries of 1.1500 the figure, while the US Dollar Index (DXY) extended further its breach below the 99.00 support amid a widespread decline in US Treasury yields.

Trade truce in focus

US and Chinese officials have been discussing a potential trade agreement since Monday in London.

On this, President Donald Trump said the US–China agreement was "done" a day after officials from Washington and Beijing agreed on a framework to renew their trade ceasefire. He said that Beijing has promised to provide magnets and rare earth materials as part of the accord.

The White House says that the pact lets the US put a 55% tax on Chinese goods. This includes a 10% "reciprocal" tax, a 20% tax on fentanyl trafficking, and a 25% tax on trade barriers that are already in place. In retaliation, China would charge a 10% tax on goods coming into the country from the US.

Divergent monetary paths

Other than global trade and tariff effervescence, central bank policy differences should continue to underpin currency moves.

That said, in May, the Federal Reserve (Fed) held interest rates steady and signalled a data-driven approach, with markets increasingly pricing in a potential rate cut by September as inflation cools.

Conversely, last Thursday the European Central Bank (ECB) cut its deposit rate by 25 basis points to 2.00%, but President Christine Lagarde struck a relatively hawkish tone. With stronger-than-expected growth forecasts and no hint of further easing, Lagarde emphasised that only a “significant escalation” in trade tensions would alter the ECB’s cautious stance.

Speculators back the Euro

CFTC figures through June 3 showed net long positions in EUR rising to a three-week high of roughly 82.8K contracts, while overall open interest climbed above 781K contracts, the strongest level in three years. Commercial hedgers increased their short positions to nearly 138.3K contracts, underscoring growing institutional demand for Euro downside protection.

Technical outlook

EUR/USD remains well above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.0825, preserving the broader uptrend.

Immediate resistance sits at the YTD high of 1.1572 (April 21), followed by the 1.1600 milestone and the October 2021 peak of 1.1692 (October 28).

On the downside, interim support lies at the 55-day SMA at 1.1250, ahead of the weekly trough of 1.1210 (May 29) and the May floor of 1.1064 (May 12).

Momentum indicators paint a mixed picture: the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 16 signals a weakening trend, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) nearly 62 points to ongoing bullish bias.

What’s Ahead

Eurozone investors will turn their attention to ECB speakers, including Isabel Schnabel, Luis De Guindos, and Frank Elderson on June 12, as well as Germany’s final inflation data on June 13 and subsequent EMU Balance of Trade results, and Industrial Production figures.