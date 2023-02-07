EUR/USD
The Euro is holding in a narrow consolidation near one-month low in European session on Tuesday. Near-term focus is shifting to the downside, as strengthening dollar on fresh hopes of Fed’s further rate hikes weighs and additional pressure came from disappointing German data which showed a significant drop in country’s industrial production.
Daily studies show rising negative momentum and moving averages (10/20/30) in bearish configuration, with completion of three black crows bearish pattern contributing to negative signals.
Bears pressure initial Fibo support at 1.0679 (23.6% of 0.9535/1.1032) reinforced by rising 55DMA (1.0663), break of which would generate fresh bearish signal and expose strong support at 1.0564 (top of rising thick daily cloud), followed by targets at 1.0483/60 (Jan 6 higher low / Fibo 38.2%).
Caution on strongly oversold stochastic which warns that bears may pause for consolidation in coming sessions.
Broken daily Kijun-sen (1.0757) reverted to solid resistance which should ideally cap, though extended upticks under south-turning daily Tenkan-sen (1.0864) would keep near-term bearish bias in play.
Res: 1.0757; 1.0798; 1.0864; 1.0940.
Sup: 1.0679; 1.0663; 1.0564; 1.0483.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0872
- R2 1.0835
- R1 1.0782
- PP 1.0746
-
- S1 1.0693
- S2 1.0657
- S3 1.0604
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700, eyes on Powell
EUR/USD edged lower toward 1.0700 in the early European session but managed to hold above that level. As investors await speeches from ECB officials and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell, the pair struggles to make a decisive move in either direction.
GBP/USD trades with a touching distance of 1.2000
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and touched its lowest level in a month below 1.2000 on Tuesday. The pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase near that level with market participants awaiting FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,870
Gold price clings to modest daily gains and trades above $1,870 on Tuesday. Following Monday's rally, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stages a downward correction, allowing XAU/USD to stay in positive territory ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
Will Bitcoin price test $20,000 again?
Bitcoin price shows clear signs of distribution occurring on the four-hour chart, which indicates the possibility of a trend reversal. Moreover, BTC has been consolidating for more than two weeks with no direction in sight.
Central banks, markets and the economy: Three times wrongfooted
In the US, financial conditions have eased in recent months and weighed on the effectiveness of the Fed’s policy tightening. Jerome Powell recently gave the impression of not being too concerned, so markets rallied.