EUR/USD
The Euro bounces on Thursday, as bears faced headwinds from psychological 1.20 support and taking a breather above pivotal 1.2000/1.1973 support zone (psychological/top of thick daily cloud).
Upticks should be ideally capped by 100DMA/Fibo 38.2% of 1.2149/1.1985 pullback (1.2048) to keep bears from 1.2149 (Apr 29 high) intact.
Caution on firm break of 1.2048 that would ease downside pressure and allow for stronger recovery.
Res: 1.2065; 1.2075; 1.2093; 1.2126
Sup: 1.2000; 1.1985; 1.1973; 1.1943
- R3 1.2066
- R2 1.2046
- R1 1.2025
- PP 1.2006
- S1 1.1985
- S2 1.1965
- S3 1.1944
EUR/USD clings to 1.20 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 as markets remain cautious amid concerns around rising inflation and supply chain issues. ECB President Lagarde’s speech, US Jobless Claims are awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.39 ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday, Scottish election
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 ahead of the BOE's "Super Thursday" rate decision where tapering of bond buys is speculated. Elections in Scotland are also eyed.
XAU/USD bulls await a sustained strength beyond $1,800 mark
A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction on Wednesday. Wednesday’s softer US macro data weighed on the USD and remained supportive. Move beyond $1,800 is needed to confirm bullish bias ahead of Friday’s NFP report.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes 22% advance to test its all-time high
Litecoin price surged 16% over the last 24-hours, indicating an uptick in bullish momentum. A minor retracement to the weekly demand zone extending from $217 to $304 will most likely propel LTC to an all-time high at $420. On-chain metrics hint at increased interest among investors over the last couple of weeks.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.