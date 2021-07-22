EUR/USD
The EURUSD is moving within a narrow range around 1.1800 handle in early Thursday, awaiting signals from today’s ECB policy meeting.
The market expectations are mainly for dovish event that would add pressure to the single currency for attack at key supports at 1.1704/1.1694 (2021 low / Fibo 38.2% of 1.0635/1.2349 rally).
Long tails of daily candles of past three days signal that larger bears are facing headwinds, but remain firmly in play, as daily studies maintain negative momentum and moving averages remain in bearish setup.
Falling 10DMA (1.1811) and 20DMA (1.1838) track the downtrend from early June and mark solid resistances, with close above these indicators to sideline immediate downside risk.
Res: 1.1811; 1.1838; 1.1850; 1.1881.
Sup: 1.1751; 1.1737; 1.1704; 1.1694.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1868
- R2 1.1836
- R1 1.1815
- PP 1.1784
-
- S1 1.1762
- S2 1.1731
- S3 1.1709
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 ahead of all-important ECB meeting
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.18 as the clock ticks down to the ECB's first policy announcement after unveiling its more dovish strategic review. ECB President Lagarde is set to make changes to communications and perhaps to policy. Covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3750, dismissing Brexit, covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, extending its rebound from five-month lows. Sterling has shrugged off a growing EU-UK row over the Northern Irish protocol and persistently high covid figures in the UK.
Gold awaits acceptance below $1795 for further downside, ECB in focus
After peaking at $1814 in the Asian trading, gold price remained heavy for the most part of Wednesday, falling as low as $1795 before recapturing $1800 on closing. Daily technical setup continues to flag bearish risks for gold.
SafeMoon price needs to rally 14% to kick-start an uptrend
SafeMoon price is currently attempting to push toward the range low in hopes of reclaiming it. If successful, the bulls need to set up a higher high to trigger an uptrend. While not impossible, an ascent in the market value of SAFEMOON will likely face delays.
ECB Preview: Three reasons why Lagarde could hit the euro when it is down
Sell low, cover even lower – that could be the best strategy for trading the European Central Bank's upcoming decision with EUR/USD. While the common currency has been holding up better than some of its peers, this could be due to pre-ECB tensions rather than any material advantage.