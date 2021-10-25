The price is on the verge of a possible move up or down. We can clearly see the structure here which is showing us possible move up or break of the trend line lower. The EUR/USD is still bearish and this looks like a retracement. If the market starts to drop on H4/D1 timeframe we should definitely see the move down in the main trend direction. The target for the move up is 1.1770 and for the move down it's 1.1538. Watch for price action today.

