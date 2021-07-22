The ECB will announce its latest policy decision on Thursday with a press conference from President Lagarde. There are no expectations of any change in interest rates. The commentary will, however, be watched very closely, especially with the central bank announcing its revised inflation target earlier this month. Market expectations are for generally dovish rhetoric with forward guidance and any announcements on the bond-buying programme important for Euro sentiment.
Tight ranges prevailed on Thursday ahead of the ECB announcement with EUR/USD just below 1.1800 as immediate defensive dollar demand remained lower.
12.45 pm – ECB rate decision (1.30 pm press conference): no change in rates or policy expected, but a focus on a potential tapering of asset purchases may prompt some volatility in eurozone stocks and the euro. Markets to watch: EUR crosses, eurozone indices.
3 pm – Eurozone consumer confidence (July, flash): Expected to fall to -4.2. Markets to watch: EUR crosses.
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 ahead of all-important ECB meeting
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.18 as the clock ticks down to the ECB's first policy announcement after unveiling its more dovish strategic review. ECB President Lagarde is set to make changes to communications and perhaps to policy. Covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3750, dismissing Brexit, covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, extending its rebound from five-month lows. Sterling has shrugged off a growing EU-UK row over the Northern Irish protocol and persistently high covid figures in the UK.
Gold awaits acceptance below $1795 for further downside, ECB in focus
After peaking at $1814 in the Asian trading, gold price remained heavy for the most part of Wednesday, falling as low as $1795 before recapturing $1800 on closing. Daily technical setup continues to flag bearish risks for gold.
SafeMoon price needs to rally 14% to kick-start an uptrend
SafeMoon price is currently attempting to push toward the range low in hopes of reclaiming it. If successful, the bulls need to set up a higher high to trigger an uptrend. While not impossible, an ascent in the market value of SAFEMOON will likely face delays.
ECB Preview: Three reasons why Lagarde could hit the euro when it is down
Sell low, cover even lower – that could be the best strategy for trading the European Central Bank's upcoming decision with EUR/USD. While the common currency has been holding up better than some of its peers, this could be due to pre-ECB tensions rather than any material advantage.