In this video, Lenny Volpicella, Head of Brokerage for APAC and Europe analyzes the key trading levels of EURUSD, particularly focusing on its approach towards the critical 79% Fib Retracement Level. Get ready to gain valuable insights into potential price movements and trading opportunities.
With a week packed full of crucial US data releases on the horizon, Lenny will discuss the potential impact of these events on the EURUSD pair. Stay ahead of the curve and learn how to navigate the Forex market with confidence.
Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your Forex journey, Lenny Volpicella's expert analysis will provide you with the knowledge you need to make informed trading decisions.
Don't miss this opportunity to stay updated on the latest developments in the Forex market. Subscribe now and join us for this insightful trading update video. It's time to take your Forex trading to the next level!
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
