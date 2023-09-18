Coach covers FX, Yields, Precious Metals and Risk off.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0650 on Monday
EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight channel slightly above 1.0650 on Monday following the previous week's bearish action. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors refrain from taking large positions. Later in the week, the US Federal Reserve will announce policy decisions.
GBP/USD struggles to recover above 1.2400
GBP/USD gained traction and briefly rose above 1.2400 in the European session on Monday. With the cautious market mood ahead of this week's key central bank events helping the USD hold its ground, however, the pair is having a hard time gathering recovery momentum.
Gold clings to small daily gains, trades below $1,930
Gold price stays in positive territory slightly below $1,930 on Monday. Ahead of the Fed's highly-anticipated interest rate decision on Wednesday, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield moves sideways near 4.3%, limiting XAU/USD's volatility.
Shiba Inu whales move 1.52 trillion SHIB overnight, meme coin gears for recovery
Shiba Inu, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, seems to be gearing towards a price recovery, according to the latest on-chain developments.
S&P 500 Forecast: Instacart IPO, Fed interest rate decision lead weekly calendar
The S&P 500 sank for the second week in a row last week as the utility sector led the index by gaining 2.7%, while the information technology sector’s 2.2% pullback caused the index as a whole to slide 0.16% despite a large advance midweek.