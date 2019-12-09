EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1061
- The absence of macroeconomic releases and first-tier events later this week kept the pair on-hold.
- Trade tensions persist, investors need definitions before the weekend.
- EUR/USD neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, 1.1030 critical support.
The EUR/USD pair is ending Monday unchanged from its Friday’s close, as the absence of relevant data and first-tier events taking place later this week put speculative interest in cautious mode. The American currency shed some ground amid concerns the US and China may escalate their trade war rather than solve it. Also, investors are waiting for the Federal Reserve and the ECB, both scheduled to have monetary policy meetings this week.
In the macroeconomic front, Germany unveiled its October Trade Balance, which posted a trade surplus of €20.6B. Imports in the month were unchanged against a 0.1% decline expected, while exports increased by 1.2%, much better than the -0.3% forecast. The US didn’t provide fresh data. This Tuesday, Germany will publish its December ZEW Survey, with the Economic Sentiment seen improving just modestly in the country, but deteriorating further in the whole EU.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has recovered above the 38.2% retracement of its October rally at 1.1065 but was unable to extend its gains beyond it. In the 4-hour chart, the is stuck between flat moving averages, with the 20 SMA providing an immediate short-term resistance at 1.1085. Technical indicators have turned marginally lower just below their midlines, lacking strength enough to confirm further declines ahead. A critical support level is 1.1030, the 50% retracement of the mentioned rally, with a break below it, probably exacerbating selling interest.
Support levels: 1.1030 1.0990 1.0940
Resistance levels: 1.1085 1.1120 1.1150
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead
GBP/USD retraces from the new seven-month highs of 1.3180 but remains strongly bid, as weekend polls have reaffirmed a solid lead for PM Johnson's Conservatives. Cable dropped on Friday amid upbeat US data.
EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, attempting a recovery after Germany reported an increase in exports in October. EUR/USD dropped sharply on Friday amid upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls and weak German industrial output.
Cryptos: Market ready to launch, not knowing who will lead it
The market hesitates between Bitcoin and Ethereum to lead the next bullish run. Ethereum will suffer heavy losses if not in command. Bullish clarity may call for terminal motivation bearish jerks.
Gold bulls hold in there on geopolitical and trade risks, despite robust USD
Gold prices were under pressure at the start of the week as the US dollar seeks correction of the latest slide following a very healthy headline accumulative number in US jobs creation which included strong revisions.
USD/JPY: Bears losing their grip as market attempts to bottom
USD/JPY is trading on the bid in the US session following a rise from 108.42 the low to a high of 108.66.