EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2178
- The dollar edged higher despite falling Treasury yields and ahead of US CPI.
- The ECB is likely to maintain its monetary policy unchanged, offer a cautious stance.
- EUR/USD is technically neutral in the near-term, but the consolidative phase is about to end.
The EUR/USD pair is little changed for a second consecutive day, hovering around the 1.2180 level. It peaked at 1.2217, a weekly high, as the greenback was affected by softer US government bond yields. However, the dollar managed to recover ground during the US afternoon, despite yields held near their lows. The focus is on US inflation numbers, as the country will publish this Thursday the final reading of the May Consumer Price Index, foreseen at 4.7%, above the 4.2% previously estimated.
Also, the European Central Bank will announce its latest decision on monetary policy. The ECB is widely anticipated to maintain the status quo, despite data signaling a better economic performance and progress in the battle against coronavirus. US inflation and the ECB will define the imbalance between central banks’ approaches to monetary policy and could trigger some wild moves across the board.
Data wise, Germany published the April Trade Balance, which posted a seasonally adjusted surplus of €15.9 billion, below expected. As for the US, the country published MBA Mortgage Approvals for the week ended on June 4, which came in at -3.1% better than the previous -4%. April Wholesale Inventories, which rose as expected by 0.8%.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily low at 1.2173, neutral in the near-term. The pair is currently struggling around its 20 SMA in its 4-hour chart, while the 100 SMA capped advances earlier in the day. Technical indicators head nowhere, stuck around their midlines. A break below 1.2160 should anticipate a steeper decline, while steady gains beyond 1.2200 could see the pair approach the year’s high at 1.2349.
Support levels: 1.2160 1.2120 1.2070
Resistance levels: 1.2200 1.2245 1.2280
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fails to hold onto 1.22 on fresh dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading back below 1.22 after a swift move above that level. The US dollar is gaining ground ahead of Thursday's highlight anticipated US CPI release and the ECB decision.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.41 on growing Brexit acrimony
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.41 after the EU's Sefcovic said that the bloc could retaliate with quite tariffs in response to persistent implementation problems of the Northern Irish protocol. Earlier, sterling advanced in response to hawkish BOE comments.
Gold bears seeking for critical resistance to hold post US CPI
The markets are holding out for Super Thursday with the ECB and US CPI to lay the foundations ahead of the Fed. At the time of writing, Gold is trading at $1,891.26 and flat on the day having traded within a range of between $1,887.43 and $1,899.07 so far.
XLM price shows strength above $0.36, releasing Stellar for a 30% rally
XLM price struck support at the 61.8% retracement level yesterday before rebounding to close positive on a day that initially looked bearish for the cryptocurrency complex.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Shares bounce off critical support (for now)
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has kicked off Wednesday's trading session with drip below the round $50 level, yet buyers are coming in and are keeping the battle with that area in play.