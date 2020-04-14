EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0980
- The shared currency is the biggest laggard as investors move away from the greenback.
- Coronavirus-related numbers continue to show flattening curves, fueling the positive sentiment.
- EUR/USD at over one-week high but below the critical 1.1000 figure.
The American currency remained the weakest this Tuesday, leading EUR/USD to advance to 1.0984, its highest in almost two weeks. The market mood began improving during the Asian session, as China published its March Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of $19.9B, better than anticipated, with exports and imports in the same month also beating the market’s expectations. Neither the EU not the US published relevant macroeconomic numbers, with the focus still on the pandemic developments.
As for coronavirus-related numbers, positive signs continued to emerge from Europe, with the number of new cases and the death toll both decreasing particularly in the most troubled countries. Furthermore, there are some modest signs of improvement also in the US. New York Governor Cuomo said that it appears “the worst is over,” adding, however, that they need to “continue to be smart.” Cuomo is engaged in a battle with President Trump, who pledges for a sooner than recommended re-opening of the economy.
This Wednesday, the US will release March Retail Sales, which are expected to have fallen by 8.0% when compared to a month earlier. The figures are meant to reflect part of the US lockdown but could be far worse than anticipated.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0980 heading into the Asian opening, stable above 1.0950, the 38.2% retracement of the latest daily advance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is within moving averages, with the 20 and 100 SMA aiming slightly higher below the current level and the 20 SMA flat near the next Fibonacci resistance. The Momentum indicator remains directionless around its mid-line, while the RSI stabilized around 63. The bullish potential is still limited as long as it holds below 1.1025.
Support levels: 1.0950 1.0910 1.0880
Resistance levels:1.0990 1.1025 1.1060
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1000 as the dollar’s negative rout continues
The greenback remains the weakest amid a better market mood, spurred by upbeat Chinese data and flattening coronavirus-related curves, mainly in Europe.
Aussie rally to be challenged by Australian employment data
AUD/USD retains gains above 0.6400 underpinned by rallying equities and gold, this last at fresh multi-year highs. Australian economy expected to have lost 40,000 jobs in March.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin must break above $7000 again for any chance at recovery
Ripple has decided to add new features to its Xpring solution that would make the entire blockchain more efficient to be used by clients. This is going to help the way in which financial companies send and receive transactions through the XRP Ledger.
Gold Price Analysis: No signs of slowing down after a break of USD 1700
Today once again stock markets in the US are higher as traders seem to believe there is some light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.
WTI bears taking back control on demand shock fundamentals
Despite a historic agreement over the weekend to attempt to hold-off a further collapse in the energy market, oil has been weighed down by a global glut of crude pertaining to the COVID-19 shutdowns and slowdown in business activity and global growth.